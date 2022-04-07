Winners announced of 29th Anniversary Show at Carnegie Arts Center

The 29th Anniversary Show is on display at the Carnegie Arts Center from now until May 14.

“The Anniversary Show is a juried and judged exhibit,” said CAC Director Kyren Gibson. “First, pieces are submitted by artists for juror selection. Carnegie had 87 pieces submitted. The three-member jury selected 69 pieces from 37 artists to be in the show.”

Artists from Nebraska and Colorado are represented among the artists. There are seven media categories including: oil and acrylic; watercolor and gouache; pastel, ink, pencil; mixed media; photography; three-dimensional; and youth.

“Once judged we will announce the winners in all categories,” said Gibson. “Please join us in celebrating these wonderful artists for an artist reception on May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres along with amazing art and conversation.”

All receptions are open to the public for free viewing.

Winners were selected and are as followed:

Best of Show went to “Boots and Coffee” by David Dorsey with cash award sponsored by Jason Wentworth’s blog, “Wenty World.” In the Oil and Acrylic category, first place went to “Cottonwood Grove” by Rick Yusten with cash award sponsored by Jim and Judi Burri. First place in the Watercolor and Gouache category went to “Bernadette” by Maggie Martin with cash award sponsored by Charles and Ellen Lierk. First Place in Pastel, Pen, Pencil went to “About Blooms, Glass and Janet Fish” by Gretchen Peters with cash award sponsored by Dr. Cork and Patricia Taylor. First Place in the Mixed Media category went to “Avalon’s Bizarre Space Adventure” by Brandon Mundt with cash award sponsored by Kristy Dietrich and Rick Deans. First place in Photography went to “Sandhills Gumweed in Full Bloom” by Garald Horst with cash award sponsored by Shannon and Tim Garwood. First Place in Three Dimensional went to “Flossie & Jetsam” by Becci Thomas with cash award sponsored by Josette Nelson. First Place Youth category went to “Joker” by Olive Radice with cash award sponsored by Patricia and Earl Jones.

Second Place awards are as follows:

“Fenced In” by David Dorsey, “Where Bright Ideas Come From” by Becci Thomas, “Tales of an Outdoorsman” by Jana Vanhousen, “Peek-A-Boo” by Tom Samson, “Waterfall, Spearfish Canyon” by Clarice Hynes, “Teaching Independence” by Joe Lucas, and “Shittake Happens” by Carver Hauptman. Honorable Mention awards are as follows: “Steers in Stubble” by Ben Darling, “Sun, Storm, Near Manchester” by Bob Peltz, “Flying High” by Melanie Handley, “Decorated Eggs” by Patricia Jones, “Coy Fish” by MelloDe McCart, “Frost Abstractions” by Patricia Schemmer, “1937” by Shelly Piper, “Shaman of the Modern Man” by Brandon Mundt, “Nebraskan Silos” by Maggie Martin, “Rocks Beside Coolidge Pathways” by Joy Price, “Frizzy” by Chas Lierk, “At the Trailer” by Brian Stephenson, “A Look into the Future” by Carver Hauptman, and “Untitled” by Emmy Wade.

“We have been thrilled to see how many brand-new local artists have entered the Anniversary show this year,” said Gibson. “The Carnegie is hopeful that by fostering the creative endeavors of community, our youth will continue to generate confidence as they become adults to pursue their artistic passions, just as we see our adult artists doing now. We are incredibly proud to display the works of our region annually here at Carnegie Arts Center.”

Gibson wanted to remind the public to check out Carnegie’s website, www.carnegieartscenter.com for information on the artists as well as information on upcoming events and classes. Or find them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on exhibit pieces and events.

As always, we want to thank the incredible local businesses that support arts opportunities for their community. Thank you to our March sponsors Bruce Furniture, RK & Associates, and Bernie's Hardware. Thank you as well to our April sponsors, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Alliance Grocery Kart, and Accent Chiropractic. Then finally, thank you May sponsors, Bates-Gould Funeral Home, FNBO, and Western Potato! We also want to thank our generous grantors the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment who provide operational funding. Last but certainly not least, we want to thank our grantors that make free and reduced cost art classes available through educational grant support. Thank you, DF Dillon Foundation, Snow Redfern Foundation, Mission Store, CA Story Foundation, Kimmel Foundation, and St. John’s Lutheran Church.

