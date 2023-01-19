 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm drops another foot

“We’ll take the moisture.” That’s a phrase that we’ve all heard a lot lately. Sunday evening we saw good rainfall that turned to ice quickly. Warmer temperatures have melted some of the snow that was dumped on the area in December which also lead to a lot of ice. If you haven’t fallen lately count your blessings and remember “walk like a penguin”, it does help.

Another round of heavy snowfall began Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning. Snowfall was set to wind down Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts 20-30 mph leading to drifting snow.

Expect hazardous conditions across the area with low visibility and slick/snowy surfaces likely. Allow for extra time and use extra caution if travelling.

Hemingford Public School officials called for a snow day early on Wednesday as did schools in Alliance, Scottsbluff, Crawford and most of the schools in the panhandle. Many area businesses also closed to deter patrons from venturing out in the storm.

The winter storm warning issued by the NWS estimated between 6 to 12 inches of total snow for the area over the 24-hour period for our area but there were reports of over a foot in some cases. The NWS recommended that anyone who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the area can be obtained by calling 511.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 33 degrees, though 10 to 15 mph winds will continue. A slight chance of snow will return to the area on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

