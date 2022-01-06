Winter Storm Hits

The high winds on Tuesday, January 4 blew through Box Butte County with gusts from 60 to 75 mph according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Gusts reached 80 mph in many wind-prone areas of Wyoming.
The threat of heavy snowfall and below zero temperatures led to the closure of both Hemingford and Alliance Public Schools by early Wednesday morning. APS called a snow day on Tuesday evening while HPS called a delayed start. HPS officials decided to call off school early Wednesday as it is just simply not worth the risk with the majority of the students and staff living outside of town.
“We looked at a lot of different weather reports and radars and thought calling a snow day was the right call,” said Hemingford School Board President Justin Ainsley.
“It is always safer to err on the side of caution when talking about the safety of our students. We were more concerned about the low temperatures and the buses being out there.”
Wednesday evening through Thursday morning temperatures reached as low as -30 with the wind chill. This was caused by an arctic cold front moving through. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 to 5 inches.
“The main weather concerns to be aware of are the continued accumulating snow showers through Wednesday evening, and parts of overnight for the Hemingford/Alliance area,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Wills.
“Box Butte County is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 a.m. on Thursday. A strong cold front has moved through the area as of this afternoon, and very cold to potentially dangerous wind chills down to 25 degrees below zero through Thursday morning are anticipated.”
Wills warns that there will continue to be hazardous travel conditions due to slick, possibly snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in snow.
“Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes,” said Wills.
Avoid long periods outdoors due to the risk of frostbite. Wear multiple warm layers if you must be outside.
Slow down and use caution while driving. Call 511 on your phone for the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from.
While a snow day is fun for most, for farmers it can mean a very long day of checking on the livestock. There are many things you can do to protect them during whatever winter has in store.
UNL Beef released a statement on preparing the cow herd for cold weather. Moisture, high winds, and cold temperatures increase the cow's energy requirements.
Cows in an optimal body condition score (BCS 5 to 6) are better able to withstand adverse environmental conditions. As a risk management strategy at the ranch level going into the winter, reduce the number of BCS 4 cows and increase the number of BCS 5 cows in your herd.
Another management strategy is to provide cattle with an area that provides wind protection. The lower critical temperature of a beef cow is the lowest temperature a cow can be exposed to before she needs to have changes metabolically to help her cope with cold stress.
Usually what happens metabolically is cows begin to shiver. These processes require extra energy. Lower critical temperature for beef cows is influenced by hair coat condition (dry or wet/muddy), body condition (thin, moderate, fleshy) and hair coat description heavy/winter, winter, fall, or summer.
As hair coat changes from summer to winter, BCS changes from thin to fleshy, and hair coat changes from dry to wet, lower critical temperature decreases which means cows can withstand harsher conditions without an increase in energy needs. Magnitude of coldness is equal to Lower Critical Temperature - Wind Chill Index. Energy requirement increase about 1% for each degree of cold stress. As an example, cows that have a heavy winter hair coat that is dry and are in condition score of 5 have a lower critical temperature of 19°F.
The pro-active approach would be to have cows in adequate body condition and provide shelter belts in the winter.
Sometimes weather conditions are so severe that cattle cannot be fed enough to meet the increase in energy needs. In these conditions, getting feed to them is the best that can be done. These extreme conditions usually don't last for a long period of time, but the effects may.