Winterfest Royalty Crowned
Winterfest Royalty Crowned

The Bobcat Boosters Club hosted the first annual Winterfest last week at Hemingford Public Schools. A snow day might have put a slight damper on the event to start but the event was still a hit. 

“Winterfest was designed to increase school spirit during the holiday season and to begin 2022 by supporting all of our students involved in winter activities for Bobcat Nation,” said Booster Member Riki Hunter.

“Dress up days, royalty representation and a dance are just the way to begin the New Year at Hemingford High School.”

Students sported their favorite tie dye apparel and or dressed up for game day on Thursday then on Friday they dressed in all Bobcat Gear to show off their school spirit. High School Students danced the night away during a semi-formal dance held at the Multipurpose Hall on Saturday evening.

Hunter added, “The Hemingford Booster Club appreciates the support from all of the administration, coaches, and all of the students that are part of our Bobcat Nation. Thank you for the support of our students.”

Homecoming Royalty for 2021 Ethan Specht and Destiny Hanson assisted in crowing and placing sashes on each of the students that were selected for the 2022 Winterfest Royalty. 

Royalty was voted on by the student body and selected to be:

Freshman attendants:

Ariel Warner and Gavin Bell

Sophomore attendants:

Breana Specht and Drew Varner

Junior attendants:

Arielle Lawrence and Hunter Wyland

Winterfest Queen:

Elizabeth Mayer

Winterfest King:

Darin McConville

