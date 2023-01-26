Winterfest Royalty Crowned

The Bobcat Boosters Club hosted the second annual Winterfest this week at Hemingford Public Schools. Fun dress-up days, crowing of the royalty and a pep rally are just some of the things scheduled throughout this week.

“Winterfest was designed to increase school spirit during the winter months,” said Booster Member Riki Hunter.

Students sported their favorite tie dye apparel and or dressed up for game day on Thursday then on Friday they dressed in all Bobcat Gear to show off their school spirit. High School Students danced the night away during a semi-formal dance held at the Multipurpose Hall on Saturday evening.

HHS 2022 Homecoming Queen Arielle Lawrence and the 2022 Winterfest Sophomore attendant Breana Specht assisted in crowing and placing sashes on each of the students that were selected for the 2023 Winterfest Royalty.

Royalty was voted on by the student body and selected to be:

Freshman attendants:

Dakota Horstman and Tayten Haas

Sophomore attendants:

Kyra Jespersen and Cody Galles

Junior attendants:

Mikayla Kumpf and Aiden Benda

Winterfest Queen:

Avery Davies

Winterfest King:

Jett Eggers

On Saturday, Jan. 28 the girls JV will start off the day at 1 p.m. with the boys taking the court around 2:30 p.m.

The mini cheer performance that was rescheduled from December due to the snowstorm will take place before the varsity games start. The girls varsity game will tipoff around 4 p.m. with the boys playing after around 6 p.m.

The Winterfest Formal Dance for grades 9-12 will take place after the games.