WNCC seeks input to benefit communities

What does Box Butte County need more from the college? That was the first question asked by Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John Marrin on Thursday, March 3 during a listening session at the Alliance campus.

Marrin invited the community to visit with him, the WNCC leadership team and other members of the WNCC Board of Governors. Alliance was one of the 13 counties they will visit during the public listening tour that began on Feb. 23.

“We are looking for feedback from the communities in the Panhandle on a better way that WNCC can assist them as they embrace the challenges of life in rural Nebraska,” said Marrin.

One of the proposals was to start a construction trade program.

“I have had people mention bringing a construction trade program here to me,” former WNCC Alliance Campus Director Robyn Iossi said. “They also wondered about an opportunity for agribusiness and if there could be a survey sent out to all of their Ag affiliates to find out what their needs are here in the community.”

Iossi noted how local businesses need skilled trades workers, but are struggling to get applicants with a small workforce. City of Alliance City Manager Seth Sorensen also highlighted a need for accountants and tax professionals.

“Everywhere you look already there are help wanted signs,” WESTCO Human Resource Manager Dawn Butcher said. “At WESTCO we have a lot of labor intensive jobs and I do see one of the biggest challenges in our area is retaining our population and our workforce because a lot of us are getting to the end of our work careers.”

Marrin also asked attendees what challenges and opportunities people expect to see in the next five years throughout the Panhandle, seeking responses specific to Box Butte County. He also wanted to know how WNCC could support the community.

“BNSF is one of our largest employers and if for whatever reason they were to decline we would have a huge need for retraining in the trades,” Sorensen said. “We certainly would not want to lose those citizens if that were ever to happen so to be able to stay here in the workforce and fill some of those other positions that we are currently without or short on.”

The community also expressed concern for teacher shortages. Nate Lanik, an Alliance High School counselor asked whether WNCC had a partnership with Chadron State Community College to help students earn teaching degrees.

“For students going for an education degree we have a seamless transfer to CSC and we have scholarships for students,” Marrin said. “And I’m telling you that almost every student going for education can have the first two years of their schooling paid for. It’s called the Panhandle Advantage Program.”

Marrin said WNCC will share program information with schools to share with students and families.

There was also discussion about expanding the CDL program to offer a hazmat endorsement.

“On the CDL program it is important to get bus endorsements continued because we are always looking for drivers but they have to have both of those requirements,” Alliance Public School superintendent Troy Unzickersaid. “I’ve been here nine years and we always have a bus driver position open. We often have to cancel trips or double up on trips because we don’t have enough drivers.”

Unzicker shared how the community is seeing a shortage in a number of trade professions like plumbers, electricians and contractors, which requires the district to contract with businesses outside of the community.

Another area Box Butte County is seeing a small workforce is in health. Lori Mazanec, the Box Butte General Hospital CEO said the projected nursing workforce shortage number by 2025 is staggering.

“We have a wonderful partnership with WNCC to bring on nurses but going back to high schools, how can we introduce our industry more at that level so they are not waiting until their first or second year of college to wait to decide what they want to do?” she asked. “How can we speak more about our industry to the high school level students?”

Another idea that came out of the session was scheduling listening sessions where the college invites high school students to attend. The idea would deepen the conversations had during career days and allow students to visit with instructors in different trades.

The college and schools also need to improve how they share the multiple unclaimed scholarships available to students who choose to attend WNCC. Hemingford Public Schools offers a class that specifically focuses on looking for and applying for scholarship funds. A course like that is currently not offered in Alliance.

“I’m always amazed at what gets left on the table,” Marrin said.

The number of scholarship winners in the county is heavily in favor of Hemingford students, so WNCC needs to partner with both county high schools to help students find those opportunities.

“You can tell the schools that have those classes,” Butcher said. “The number of scholarship applications that we receive from Hemingford, which has a lot fewer students is staggering compared to what we get from Alliance students.”

The session also touched on barriers for students who want to attend WNCC. There was concern about losing talented youth to other communities as they attend colleges in larger communities with more resources.

Lack of affordable housing and apartments in the county was also discussed.

Marrin concluded the session expressing gratitude for the thoughtful conversations that help the college move forward.

“You’ve given us a lot of information and we have a lot to work on,” Marrin said. “We will be coming back with feedback.”

Others in attendance along with representatives from WNCC included Richard Wacker-Village of Hemingford Trustee, Chelsie Herian-Box Butte Development Director, Susan Unzicker-Alliance Chamber Director, Dawn Butcher-WESTCO, Ryan Rieber-PREMA and several others.

