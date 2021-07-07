Wrapping Local Veterans in Quilts of Valor

“Those are all people that you can no longer trust,” she laughed and the crowd chuckled. “But they are here because they love you and they want to thank you and show their respect as well.”

Hemingford Legion Member Brett Sorensen spoke about what it means to be a veteran.

“As we honor Mike and Paul today let us remember what it means to be a veteran,” Sorensen said. “A veteran - whether active duty, retired, or national guard or reserve - is someone who has raised their right hand to take an oath at which point in time they wrote a blank check made payable to ‘The United States of America,’ for an amount of ‘up to and including their life.”

“Today and everyday let us remember those veterans who gave some and those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their all. This is an honor and that deserves respect. Our debt to all of these heroic men and women can never be repaid. They have earned out undoing gratitude.”

Sorensen then read the military background of each of the men.

Paul B. Raben was drafted by the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri in February of 1964.