Yeager retired after 22 years of honorable service

A retirement ceremony was held to honor Master Sergeant Michael J. Yeager on June 23 at the Air and Space Museum on the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Yeager was honored for his 22 years and one month of honorable service. His official retirement date was on July 1, 2022. Following retirement he plans to find join the workforce but is going to take some family time for now. He, his wife Mindy (an RN at Monument Health in Rapid City), and their children Adam and Ashley plan to stay in South Dakota. His son AJ Franchetti is a specialist in the United States Army and is stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas where he resides with his wife Jocey and their son Andrew.

Yeager was born and raised in Alliance and is the son of Sandy and Greg Cruz and John Yeager of Alliance. John and Sandy had four children: Jason, Nicole, Mike and his twin brother Marc.

He entered the United States Air Force in May of 2000 after graduating from Alliance High School. He completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas in July of 2000 and completed technical training as a vehicle maintenance technician in December of 2000 at Port Hueneme Naval Station in California.

Yeager’s deployments included Kirkuk Air Base, Iraq in 2008/09, Baghdad Air Base, Iraq in 2009/10, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates in 2015, and Price Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021.

His first duty station was 424th Air Base Squadron, Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom where he worked as a Special Purpose vehicle technician. Following the September 11th attack, he performed special duties as the personal body guard for the base commander for six weeks, then 12 months as a Security Forces base defender. In February of 2008, MSgt Yeager was assigned to the 354th Logistic Readiness Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. He worked as a General and Special Purpose vehicle technician. He also served as Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of Technical Support, where he oversaw the training of all Vehicle Management personnel. In March of 2011, Yeager was assigned to the Pacific Air Force Transportation Training Center at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. He filled various positions to include Director, Superintendent, Instructor Supervisor, and Instructor. He developed 12 advanced automotive and supervisor courses and instructed over 2,500 hours of curriculum across three countries and nine bases. His students comprised of all four branches of the United States military, Department of Defense civilians, Japanese military and civilians, and Korea civilians. Yeager’s contributions during his assignment lead to him being selected as Training Magazine’s Emerging Trainer of the Year in 2014, the first military member to receive the award.

Yeager’s final duty station was 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. He worked in the General Purpose, Special Purpose, and Customer Service sections of Vehicle Management. During his time at Ellsworth he also led the Vehicle Management Standards and Compliance Section and was assigned as the Wing Inspection Team Lead for the Squadron. His last three years he was the Vehicle Management Superintendent.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONSAir Force Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster

Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters

Air Force Achievement Medal

Air Force Good Conduct Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters

National Defense Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal with three Service Stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korean Defense Service Medal

Humanitarian Service Medal

EFFECTIVE DATES

OF PROMOTIONAirman BasicMay 31, 2000

AirmanNov. 30, 2000

Airman First ClassSept. 30, 2001

Senior AirmanMay 31, 2003

Staff SergeantSept. 1, 2007

Technical SergeantFeb. 1, 2013

Master SergeantAug. 1, 2019

EDUCATION2006 Airman Leadership School, RAF Alconbury, UK

2010 Associates of Applied Science Degree, Vehicle Maintenance, CCAF

2012 Associates of Applied Science Degree, Instructor of Technology, CCAF

2015 Non-commissioned Officer Academy, Peterson AFB, Colo.

2017 Senior Enlisted Joint PME, Correspondence

2018 Bachelors of Science, Environmental Science, University of Phoenix, Ariz.

ASSIGNEMENTSMay ’00 – July ’00 Trainee, Basic Military Training, Lackland AFB, Texas

July ’00 – Dec. ’00 Student, Vehicle Maintenance, Port Hueneme, California

Jan. ’01 – Feb. ’08 Special Purpose Journeyman, 424th ABS, RAF Fairford, UK

Feb. ’08 – March ‘ 11 Vehicle Maintenance Journeyman, 354th LRS, Eielson AFB, Alaska

March ’11 – Nov. ’13 Instructor Supervisor, PTTC, 18th LRS, Kadena AB, Japan

Nov. ’13 – Nov. ’14 Director/Superintendent, PTTC, 18th LRS, Kadena AB, Japan

Nov. ’14 – Jan ’16 NCOIC General Purpose, 28th LRS, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Jan. ’16 – Jan. ’19 Section Chief Special Purpose, 28th LRS, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Jan. ’19 – Oct. ’19 NCOIC, Compliance & Standards, 28th LRS, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Oct. ’19 – July ’22 Vehicle Management Superintendent, 28th LRS, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota