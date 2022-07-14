Youth Learn about Starting a Business at Candle Making Workshop

On Thursday, July 7, twelve youth members attended a Candle Making workshop at the Box Butte County Extension Office. The participants created their own candle while learning about how they could make this into a business.
For the fair project they have to think about if this is a need in their community, what would be some of their competition, and even make a custom label for their candle. These candles will make a great smelling display at the Box Butte County Fair.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today