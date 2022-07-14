Youth Learn about Starting a Business at Candle Making Workshop

On Thursday, July 7, twelve youth members attended a Candle Making workshop at the Box Butte County Extension Office. The participants created their own candle while learning about how they could make this into a business.

For the fair project they have to think about if this is a need in their community, what would be some of their competition, and even make a custom label for their candle. These candles will make a great smelling display at the Box Butte County Fair.