Youth Learn about Starting a Business at Candle Making Workshop

Pictured from left to right are Harley Payne, Kamryn Haas, and Jackson Devlin. These three were among the 12 that attended a Candle Making workshop at the extension office.

On Thursday, July 7, twelve youth members attended a Candle Making workshop at the Box Butte County Extension Office. The participants created their own candle while learning about how they could make this into a business.

For the fair project they have to think about if this is a need in their community, what would be some of their competition, and even make a custom label for their candle. These candles will make a great smelling display at the Box Butte County Fair.

