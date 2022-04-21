Youth scramble during Easter egg hunt in Hemingford Park

The annual Hemingford Easter Egg Hunt was held on Saturday, April 16 in the Hemingford Park.

“We had a great turnout,” said American Legion Auxiliary Children and Youth Chairperson Carol Danbom.

“Numbers may have been a little down but it’s cold out here so I don’t blame them,” she added.

There were four different age groups for ages: Babies and toddlers, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, and 7 to 9 year olds.

When Danbom yelled “GO” it was a mad race to collect the 60 dozen eggs that were hidden around the park; 12 dozen for each age group. There were five golden eggs hidden that were turned in for a special prize or money.

“We always make sure each child finds eggs,” Danbom said.

When the hunt was finished, the hunters turned their eggs in for a bag of candy and other treats.

“The Easter Egg Hunt is always so much fun and is something that I look forward to each year,” Danbom said.

The hunt has been held every year, except for 2020, for as long as Danbom can remember.

“I know it’s been held ever since I was a kid,” she said. “I’d guess we (the Legion and Auxiliary) have been doing it for 70 years or more. I can remember when I was a little girl we would all meet at the Legion to dye real eggs for the hunt. Some of the eggs were marked with a $.5, $.10, or $.25 and we would take those eggs up to a Legion member and they would take the coin that was on the egg and crack it right into your egg.”

She laughed, “You would think that would be great but I just remember how sad I was that they got shell in my egg.”

“It has always been so much fun for the Legion and Auxiliary to be able to do this hunt for the community,” said Danbom. “We eventually had to switch to plastic eggs because there was a fear that someone might get sick from the real eggs if they were left out too long. Real or plastic it’s always a blast.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.