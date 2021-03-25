Betty Mae (Bauer) Bedient

Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Hemingford. She was Sunday school superintendent of the Methodist Church in Alliance and taught Sunday school there for many years. She was a member of the Learn and Laugh Extension Club, the Box Butter General Hospital Auxiliary and RSVP.

She worked at The Fabric House for many years as she loved to sew. She sewed many of the family's clothes growing up, along with some for her grandchildren, including wedding dresses for her daughter Kim and daughter-in-law Suzanne.

She then went on to work as a clothing saleswoman at Marion's Clothing store on Box Butte Ave. Her grandchildren always enjoyed helping her set up sidewalk sales each Heritage Days. Spending as much time with her at the store as time would allow.

Tole painting with her husband, children and grandchildren was one of her hobbies, painting many different patterns and carvings made by Theo. She enjoyed throughout the years making quilts and blankets for her grandchildren with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved scrapbooking and made pages for her grandchildren and gave them to them for special occasions each year. After having a stroke, she started making beaded necklaces as part of her therapy, and loved to give them to all of her family and friends near and far.