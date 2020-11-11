Bosley, Helen

Helen was involved in many sports from the time she was a little girl, playing ball with her brothers, Ralph, Earl, and Keith. She attended all the high school sports events in many schools and bowled, golfed, and played softball and catch with her grandchildren. She organized golf groups in two towns.

She was an avid reader from the time she entered school, through the years, and up until she was 104. She started two libraries where they lived. Also, she learned to quilt at an early age and stopped quilting at 102.

She enjoyed the bridge clubs in many towns. She always found a group of women to work on leisure projects. She and her husband were active in churches wherever they lived, using her bookkeeping knowledge, teaching Sunday School and being active in women’s groups. She always found a friend to giggle and have fun with.

She took college classes and extension classes so that she could work as a librarian and bookkeeper at McClelland’s in Hastings. She learned to run the scales at Hagemeister Elevator in Hemingford.