Clarence Noon, a resident of Monmouth, died Feb. 25, 2021 in Keizer, OR at age 81. Clarence was born Sept. 26, 1939 in Alliance, NE to Andy Noon and Evelyn (Long) Noon.

In 1957, after graduating from Hemmingford High School in Nebraska, Clarence joined the Navy. He held the rank of Electricians Mate 1st Class. After four years of service and an honorable discharge Clarence married Bonnie (Riggs) on August 26, 1962. They had two children, Sherry (Noon) Lines and Jerry Noon.

Clarence earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Chadron State College in Nebraska, graduating in 1967. The following year Clarence moved his family to Otter Rock, Oregon. Clarence taught math at Newport Jr. High School. After his teaching career he pursued commercial painting as a union member. Clarence later became a business representative for Local 724 in Salem, OR. Clarence retired at 62 as a union member.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Bonnie Noon of Monmouth, OR; daughter, Sherry (Noon) Lines of Dallas, OR; son, Jerry Noon of Kingwood, TX; grandson, Anthony Lines of Salem, OR; Granddaughters, Alyssa (Lines) Trost of Dallas, OR, Delaney Noon of Kingwood, TX and great-grandson Stetson Lines of Salem, OR.

Visitation will take place Saturday, March 13th from 10am-5pm at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family services will be held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com