Frederick (Fred) Arthur Dee of West, Texas, died on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 90 years old. Fred was born November 3, 1931, in Hemingford, NE.

Fred loved to find a good deal on a "broken down" tractor, spend time fixing it up, and then selling it.

Fred spent nine years serving his great country in the USAF. He then went to work for the Berlington Northern Railroad for approximately 12 years. Fred was an avid farmer. He was married to his loving wife Carol for 69 years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Dee, West, TX; Son Steve Dee, West, TX; Daughters Janna Slaback, Kent, WA, Lynette Reiber, Marysville, WA, Sharon Iversen, Bremerton, WA. Also, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by twin sons Marvin and Melvin Dee.

Services were held Friday, January 21st at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, West, TX. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.