George Lee Wickham, 87, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Box Butte General Hospital.
He was born July 30, 1933 at Bingham, NE to Ralph and Iva Mae (Sellers) Wickham.
George enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1953. He would serve for 20 years before being honorably discharged in 1973.
On October 16, 1956 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol June Wyland in Topeka, KS. There their first child, Michael was born, and then came Tamela born in Alliance in 1960. Terry would be born in Blytheville, AR in 1961. Tonya was born in 1969 in Minot, ND. Then a surprise when twin boys, Timothy and John were born in Banbury, England in 1972 completing their family.
Following his retirement from the Air Force, George worked for Cargill and Co-op for many years. He was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Angela) Wickham, Tamela Wickham (Doug Jerke), Terry (Roger) Kotshwar all of Alliance, Tim Wickham of Denver and John (Penny) Wickham of Alliance. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol, his daughter, Tonya Mracek, his granddaughter, Brittney Shaver and his brothers, Dev, Joe and Garland “Bud” Wickham.
Memorial services will be Thursday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Mr. Tom Serres officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
