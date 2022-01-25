Gwendolyn Sulzbach, 64, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her home.

She was born May 18, 1957 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. On October 27, 1978 she married Daryl B. Sulzbach in Sidney, Nebraska. Together they lived in Alliance since returning in 1992.

She is survived by her husband Daryl Sulzbach of Alliance; her children, Don Sulzbach, Levi (Allyson) Sulzbach and Timothy Finnell, all of Alliance; 4 grandchildren; her sister, Gina Finnell of Alliance; and her brothers, Joseph Finnell of Alliance and John Finnell of Kimball. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at, 1311 CR 65, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.