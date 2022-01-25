Harold R. Frahm, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport with his family by his side.

He was born February 1, 1932, in Blair, Nebraska to Hans and Rosina (Miller) Frahm. Harold lived his early years in the Blair area before moving to Hemingford in 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary A. (Petersen) Frahm of Hemingford; his children, Joni J. Frahm of Hemingford, Russ K. (Tina) Frahm of Hemingford and Julie A. Frahm of Rapid City, SD; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Verna Kjeldgaard and his brother, Arnold Frahm.

Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance at a later date.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 7060 Dodge Road, Hemingford, Nebraska, 69348.

