John Hal Magnuson, 74, of Alliance, NE passed away on June 30, 2021 at the Medical Center of the Rockies, in Loveland, CO, with his wife of 49 years, Susan, at his side.
John was born June 6, 1947 in Alliance, NE to Donald and June (Taylor) Magnuson. John spent his summers as a young boy in Mullen, NE with his Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He started working for Frank Brennan when he turned 16 years old, working in the hayfield. He grew up in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School in 1966. He attended Kearney State College until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served in the Army as a clerk for 2 years. Upon returning from the Army, he married Susan E. Henderson on February 5, 1972.
One of John’s greatest adventures was attending state FFA Conventions with his children and the Hemingford FFA. He also enjoyed his time fishing and hunting with his children. John worked on the family ranch west of Alliance until his health required him to retire in 2014.
John is survived by his wife Susan of Alliance; Son Lance (Trisha) Magnuson of Gering; Daughter Sheri Woodworth of Alliance; Daughter Lori (Erik) Peterson of Gering; Daughter Sarah Magnuson-Meyer of Rushville; Son Blaine (Kaitlin) Magnuson of Torrington, WY; Daughter Julie (Tim) Lacy of Bayard; Daughter Kimberli Magnuson of Alliance; and Son Zachary (Annie Grant) Magnuson of Laramie, WY. Grandchildren Hadlee, Saydee and Eain Peterson; Ryggin Meyer; Jackson, Kristin and Gunnar Magnuson; Bayleigh Lacy; and Brynn Wadas. Brother Steve (Mary) Magnuson of Sheridan, WY; Brother in Law Rick (Betty) Henderson of Salina, KS; 1 niece and 3 nephews.
He is also survived by his longtime faithful companion, his dog Red. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law Richard and Helen Henderson; Son Jacob Magnuson; Granddaughter Josephine Magnuson; and Son-in-Law Don Woodworth.
Services for John will be Friday July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance. Following inurnment, a lunch will be served at the VFW Hall in Alliance at 12 PM. Memorials may be given to the Minatare or Gering FFA Chapters to benefit his grandchildren and their future in agriculture.
