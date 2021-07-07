John Hal Magnuson, 74, of Alliance, NE passed away on June 30, 2021 at the Medical Center of the Rockies, in Loveland, CO, with his wife of 49 years, Susan, at his side.

John was born June 6, 1947 in Alliance, NE to Donald and June (Taylor) Magnuson. John spent his summers as a young boy in Mullen, NE with his Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He started working for Frank Brennan when he turned 16 years old, working in the hayfield. He grew up in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School in 1966. He attended Kearney State College until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served in the Army as a clerk for 2 years. Upon returning from the Army, he married Susan E. Henderson on February 5, 1972.

One of John’s greatest adventures was attending state FFA Conventions with his children and the Hemingford FFA. He also enjoyed his time fishing and hunting with his children. John worked on the family ranch west of Alliance until his health required him to retire in 2014.