Larry Brewer

Larry was born on February 19, 1951 and was the first born child of L. Wayne and Darlene Brewer in Wichita Kansas. He graduated from Bishop Carrol Catholic High School in Wichita and attended Wichita State University. He worked for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita and transferred to the Boeing Space Program in Huntsville, AL in 1989. He also worked on various projects as a contractor in Washington State, Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina. He most recently moved to Ash Flat, AR in retirement to be close to his grandchildren and raise cattle. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Highland, AR. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, photography, Alabama football, and Wichita State men’s basketball among other local high school sports. He loved his family and was deeply interested in his family genealogy, and enjoyed attending biennial Prochazka family reunions in Hemingford, NE.