Larry Brewer passed away July 23, 2021.
Larry was born on February 19, 1951 and was the first born child of L. Wayne and Darlene Brewer in Wichita Kansas. He graduated from Bishop Carrol Catholic High School in Wichita and attended Wichita State University. He worked for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita and transferred to the Boeing Space Program in Huntsville, AL in 1989. He also worked on various projects as a contractor in Washington State, Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina. He most recently moved to Ash Flat, AR in retirement to be close to his grandchildren and raise cattle. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Highland, AR. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, photography, Alabama football, and Wichita State men’s basketball among other local high school sports. He loved his family and was deeply interested in his family genealogy, and enjoyed attending biennial Prochazka family reunions in Hemingford, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Wayne and Darlene Marie (Prochazka) Brewer. Larry is survived by his children, Matthew Brewer (Ulandi) of Hardy, AR and their five children, Jenna Staggs (Parker) of Cache, OK, and Angie (Ryon) Dimitrov of Goodspring, TN; his siblings Douglas Brewer (Cherry) of Macon, GA; Gregory Brewer (Cheryl) of Macon, GA and Cheryl Brewer Turner (Randall) of San Antonio, TX along with 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Hemingford Cemetery in Hemingford, NE on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be emailed to J.StaggsRN@Yahoo.com.
Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
