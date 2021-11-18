Mary “Kathy” Loseke, age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home in Hudson, Colorado. She was born September 30, 1964 in Alliance, NE to Dale and Helen (Heins) Vickers. She married Steven Loseke on February 13, 1988 in Deshler, NE.

Kathy had a love for life, whether it was playing volleyball, working on the family farm or spending time with her friends and family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and will be remembered by her big heart and beautiful smile.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, her son, Brandon Michael Dexter of Nashville, TN, her daughter, Brittney Nicole (Jay) Potter of Valparaiso, NE and her grandchildren, Clayton and Kellan Dexter. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Dale and Helen, brothers, Gary, Larry and Jerry.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 18th at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance, NE. Followed by burial at Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of her family to Mr. Steve Loseke, 15680 Almstead Street, Hudson, CO 80642 for a future memorial designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.