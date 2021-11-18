Monte G. Morrison, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Box Butte General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Monte was born December 18, 1941 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska to Paul Andrew and Ruth Augusta (Vogel) Morrison.

He was raised on a farm northwest of Alliance. He attended country school and graduated from Alliance High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Monte proudly served in Japan, the Philippines, Hawaii and aboard the USS Lexington until he was honorably discharged in February of 1964.

On December 18, 1966 Monte married the love of his life, Linda Regene Butler in Merna, Nebraska. To this union three children were born, Jodi, Jeff and Jeremy.

Monte was employed with Northwestern Bell and then became a police officer while living in Gordon. When an opening became available, he transferred back to his home town of Alliance, where he and Linda continued to raise their children. He eventually took a job with the Alliance Public Schools and found his true calling. Whether driving the bus to many activities, painting the football field or coaching Babe Ruth Baseball, he loved those kids!