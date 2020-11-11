 Skip to main content
Roberts, Sheryl
Roberts, Sheryl

Sheryl Lee Roberts

Sheryl Lee Roberts

Sheryl Lee Roberts, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Alliance.

She was born in Alliance on September 30, 1953 to Alva Edward and Cleo Clona (Hiner) Roberts. 

Sheryl was a graduate of Hemingford High School.  She then attended and graduated from Chadron State College with a degree in Psychology and Sociology.  After working in those fields she became the Librarian for the Hemingford Public Library.  She served in that position until ill health forced her early retirement.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Edmunds of Bayard and her brother, Darroll Roberts of Chadron. 

Her parents and her brother, Alva Roberts preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be Friday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford.  Pastor Esther Achi will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in care of the family and mailed to Phyillis Edmunds, P.O. Box 413, Bayard, NE  69348.

