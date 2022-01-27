Terry Alan Ramsey

He was born May 28, 1951, in Alliance, NE to Robert and Edna (Sutton) Ramsey. He was raised in Hemingford, NE and graduated from Hemingford High School, class of 1969. Terry proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973, stationed in Germany. He was a machinist at BNSF for 35 years. Retirement was his favorite job. In his retirement, he was an avid gardener. He enjoyed canning and baking, and sharing his goodies with friends and neighbors. Terry never met a stranger and could talk politics for hours. In the summer time, you could find him at the lake fishing, or on his motorcycle. He was a gifted fisherman. He enjoyed catching fish, as well as bringing friends and family together to enjoy a fish fry. Music was a very important part of his life. He loved attending concerts, especially Kool Deadwood Nights. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather. He always had his camera ready to capture memories. His lighthearted joking and contagious smile will be missed by all who knew him.