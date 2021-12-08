Timothy Eugene Wickham

August 30, 1972 - November 28, 2021
Timothy “Tim” Eugene Wickham, 49, passed away at Banner Health in Torrington, WY on November 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Tim was born August 30, 1972 to George and Carol (Wyland) Wickham in Banbury, England, and grew up in Hemingford. After graduating from Hemingford High School in 1990, he went on to work with BNSF Railroad as a foreman for 25 years.
Married in 1994, Tim and Becki (Ritter) Wickham went on to have 2 children, Madison and Levi.
In 2018 he moved to Denver to be closer to his children, grand-puppies, and the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Tim was special in many ways. He was a loyal friend, talented artist, loving father, hard worker and had a great sense of humor. Sharing a strong bond with Mother Nature, animals were always showing him their affection and he always glowed after walking the dogs and going on hikes.
Tim is survived by his children Madison and Levi and their mother, Becki; His siblings John, Terry, Tamela, and Michael, as well as his extended family and an abundance of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Tonya Mracek, and his niece Brittany Shaver.
Services will be held at Lifeway Church, 1341 East M St., Torrington, WY 82240 on Saturday, December 4 at 11 a.m.
Cards may be sent to Madison Wickham, 3780 Jay St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.