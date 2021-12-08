Timothy Eugene Wickham

August 30, 1972 - November 28, 2021

Timothy “Tim” Eugene Wickham, 49, passed away at Banner Health in Torrington, WY on November 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Tim was born August 30, 1972 to George and Carol (Wyland) Wickham in Banbury, England, and grew up in Hemingford. After graduating from Hemingford High School in 1990, he went on to work with BNSF Railroad as a foreman for 25 years.

Married in 1994, Tim and Becki (Ritter) Wickham went on to have 2 children, Madison and Levi.

In 2018 he moved to Denver to be closer to his children, grand-puppies, and the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Tim was special in many ways. He was a loyal friend, talented artist, loving father, hard worker and had a great sense of humor. Sharing a strong bond with Mother Nature, animals were always showing him their affection and he always glowed after walking the dogs and going on hikes.

Tim is survived by his children Madison and Levi and their mother, Becki; His siblings John, Terry, Tamela, and Michael, as well as his extended family and an abundance of friends.