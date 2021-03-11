William Rex Danbom, 86, of Curtis, died Feb. 21, 2021, in North Platte, from complications of COVID-19.

He was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Hemingford. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy from January 1955 to December 1958. He managed ship service on the USS Altair, a cargo ship, and the USS Elokomin, an oil tanker.

Following the service, he completed one year at Milford Community College before starting his 32-year career in auto body repair. He later worked for Maywood Farmers Coop for 11 years in the fertilizer department.

Prior to his retirement in 2001, he had taken up the woodworking hobby of intarsia which he continued until his death. Intarsia is a craft of precision and artistry and anyone who has one of Bill's pieces in their home has a work of art. Bill will also be remembered for his love of card tricks and always carried his decks with him. Bill was a member of the Lions Club for 38 years.