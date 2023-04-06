"As you may know, this Saturday I am holding a VIP dance," said Wright. "Previously, I was planning on donating a portion of the funds raised to local libraries for my service initiative, Literature4Littles. But, this has changed. Colt Frahm was someone you could always count on in our community. Our town as a whole is impacted by his loss, but I'm certain he's in a better place now. Rather than donate books, I'll be donating a portion of the funds to go towards planting trees in his memory to honor his life. His dedication to our community was and is astounding, and not only will these trees be a remembrance of the life he lived but they also will be helping the quality of life of others."