Hemingford High senior and title holder of 2023 Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen Rylie Wright is hosting a VIP Dance this Saturday, April 8 in Hemingford.
She has an important update about the dance.
"As you may know, this Saturday I am holding a VIP dance," said Wright. "Previously, I was planning on donating a portion of the funds raised to local libraries for my service initiative, Literature4Littles. But, this has changed. Colt Frahm was someone you could always count on in our community. Our town as a whole is impacted by his loss, but I'm certain he's in a better place now. Rather than donate books, I'll be donating a portion of the funds to go towards planting trees in his memory to honor his life. His dedication to our community was and is astounding, and not only will these trees be a remembrance of the life he lived but they also will be helping the quality of life of others."
"If you would like to send a card or plant trees in remembrance of Colt, there are links on his obituary page."
"His celebration of life is this Saturday at 3 p.m. There's also a meal train, with information on the Village of Hemingford and The Hemingford Ledger pages. Fly high, Colt, and thank you for being such an amazing person."
The VIP Dance will be at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in the Multipurpose Hall on Saturday, April 8 from 6-9 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to bring someone (or multiple people) important in their lives. Tickets will be sold at the door: 12 and under, $3 and 13 and up, $5.