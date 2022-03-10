 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 Bobcats on All-Conference List

Hemingford Wrestler Creel Weber takes on his opponent during the final match at the state competition. Weber brought home the state championship title after winning the match. He was recently named WTC MVP wrestler.

 Nicole Baker/For the Ledger

The Western Trails Conference released its all-conference selections for the end of winter sports season. Ten Hemingford Bobcat Athletes made it on this year’s list.

Hemingford’s Creel Weber was named the 2021-2022 season Boys’ MVP Wrestler along with Bridgeport’s Steven Menke.

For Girls’ Wrestling the MVP Wrestlers were Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin and Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins.

Also listed for wrestling were Girl Bobcat Wrestlers: Aurora Hinman, Isabell Gomez, Maslyn Yardley, and Madi Radspinner. Boy Bobcat Wrestlers honorably mentioned were Drew Varner.

Western Trails Conference Basketball MVP’s were awarded to Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson and Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl.

Hemingford’s Catherine Bryner was listed as All Conference with Hunter Wyland, Caiden Hill, Kambree Walker and Avery Davies Honorably Mentioned.

WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE 2021-2022

WRESTLING BOYS' All Conference

Weight Name School

106 Ace Hobbs Mitchell

106 Nathaniel Barker Bayard

113 Creel Weber Hemingford

113 Thomas (TC) Hughson Mitchell

120 Luke Wetherington Mitchell

120 Sage Krebs Gordon-Rushville

126 Kyler Vincent Gordon-Rushville

126 Harrison Barnette Bridgeport

132 Tucker Banister Gordon-Rushville

132 Gabe Kohel Morrill

138 Traiton Starr Gordon-Rushville

138 Santiago Castillo Mitchell

145 Beau Child Gordon-Rushville

145 Daniel Kohel Morrill

152 Jace Freeseman Gordon-Rushville

152 Trey Schindler Kimball

160 Steven Menke Bridgeport

160 Beau Lake Bayard

170 Tayton Pascoe Gordon-Rushville

170 Kolby Houchin Bayard

182 Cael Peters Mitchell

182 Tegan Snyder Gordon-Rushville

195 Michael Morgan Morrill

195 Colton Archibald Gordon-Rushville

220 Casey Theron Miller Bayard

220 Jackson Jenkins Mitchell

285 Daniel Thomas Mitchell

285 Michael Suttles Mitchell

Honorable Mention

Weight Name School

106 Matthew Johnson Kimball

113 Rylan Houk Mitchell

120 Cody Brinkman Kimball

126 Chase McGrath Bridgeport

132 James McGinnis Kimball

138 Justin Klosterman Kimball

145 Martin Cruz Bridgeport

152 Devyn Engldow Mitchell

160 Drew Varner Hemingford

170 Curtis Jackson Bridgeport

195 Lain Tausan Gordon-Rushville

WRESTLING GIRLS' All Conference

Weight Name School

100 Carlie McKibbin Bayard

100 Bailey Markowski Mitchell

107 Aurora Hinman Hemingford

114 Audrey Morris Mitchell

114 Paige Dalimata Bridgeport

120 Emilie Miller Bridgeport

120 Kyra Robbins Bridgeport

126 Emma Pester Mitchell

126 Olivia Joles Bridgeport

132 Jayse Marez Mitchell

132 Kamden Parker Bridgeport

152 Hayden Marks Bridgeport

165 Isabelle Gomez Hemingford

165 Maslyn Yardley Hemingford

235 Maddi Radspinner Hemingford

Honorable Mention

Weight Name School

114 Jonelle Bowman Bridgeport

120 Ashtyn Silverman Mitchell

126 Sharon Garza Bayard

165 Kyliah Engledow Mitchell

BASKETBALL BOYS' All Conference

Name School Grade

Jace Nelson Gordon-Rushville 11

Braxten Swires Bridgeport 12

Carter Reisig Mitchell 10

Trent Marquez Bayard 11

Ellis Livingston Gordon-Rushville 11

Carter Anderson Gordon-Rushville 12

Ben Sauer Bayard 12

Kason Loomis Bridgeport 11

Kolby Lussetto Bridgeport 10

Mason Nichols Bridgeport 12

BOYS' Honorable Mention

Gavin Dunkel Morrill 12

Andon Pittman Morrill 12

Evan Hill Bridgeport 12

Bodhi Dohse Bridgeport 10

Easton Anderson Mitchell 11

Ethan Thyne Mitchell 9

Kyler Lusche Kimball 9

Wyatt Cords Kimball 10

Garrett Hopkins Bayard 12

Trystan Muhr Bayard 11

Hunter Wyland Hemingford 11

Caiden Hill Hemingford 12

P. J. Lynch Gordon-Rushville 11

Keenan Schwarting Gordon-Rushville 12

BASKETBALL GIRLS' All Conference

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl Bridgeport 11

Olivia Loomis-Goltl Bridgeport 10

Brooklyn Mohrman Bridgeport 11

Lexi Fiscus Bayard 10

Dani Harter Bayard 11

Marjie Schmitt Mitchell 12

Chantel Malson Kimball 12

Catherine Bryner Hemingford 11

Haley Johnson Gordon-Rushville 10

Ajae McKimmey Gordon-Rushville 11

Tessa Hurlburt Gordon-Rushville 11

GIRLS' Honorable Mention

Brooklyn Hess Morrill 10

Kinzley Hess Morrill 9

Joslyn Hopkins Bayard 10

Kierra Miller Bayard 11

Natalie Keenan-Vergil Bridgeport 12

Mackenzie Liakos Bridgeport 11

Rylie Schultz Gordon-Rushville 9

McKinley Grover Gordon-Rushville 10

Kambree Walker Hemingford 11

Avery Davies Hemingford 11

Maddison Merryfield Kimball 12

Katie Heeg Kimball 12

Macey Bosard Mitchell 12

Caani Banks Mitchell 11

