10 Bobcats on All-Conference List

The Western Trails Conference released its all-conference selections for the end of winter sports season. Ten Hemingford Bobcat Athletes made it on this year’s list.
Hemingford’s Creel Weber was named the 2021-2022 season Boys’ MVP Wrestler along with Bridgeport’s Steven Menke.
For Girls’ Wrestling the MVP Wrestlers were Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin and Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins.
Also listed for wrestling were Girl Bobcat Wrestlers: Aurora Hinman, Isabell Gomez, Maslyn Yardley, and Madi Radspinner. Boy Bobcat Wrestlers honorably mentioned were Drew Varner.
Western Trails Conference Basketball MVP’s were awarded to Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson and Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl.
Hemingford’s Catherine Bryner was listed as All Conference with Hunter Wyland, Caiden Hill, Kambree Walker and Avery Davies Honorably Mentioned.
WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE 2021-2022
WRESTLING BOYS' All Conference
Weight Name School
106 Ace Hobbs Mitchell
106 Nathaniel Barker Bayard
113 Creel Weber Hemingford
113 Thomas (TC) Hughson Mitchell
120 Luke Wetherington Mitchell
120 Sage Krebs Gordon-Rushville
126 Kyler Vincent Gordon-Rushville
126 Harrison Barnette Bridgeport
132 Tucker Banister Gordon-Rushville
132 Gabe Kohel Morrill
138 Traiton Starr Gordon-Rushville
138 Santiago Castillo Mitchell
145 Beau Child Gordon-Rushville
145 Daniel Kohel Morrill
152 Jace Freeseman Gordon-Rushville
152 Trey Schindler Kimball
160 Steven Menke Bridgeport
160 Beau Lake Bayard
170 Tayton Pascoe Gordon-Rushville
170 Kolby Houchin Bayard
182 Cael Peters Mitchell
182 Tegan Snyder Gordon-Rushville
195 Michael Morgan Morrill
195 Colton Archibald Gordon-Rushville
220 Casey Theron Miller Bayard
220 Jackson Jenkins Mitchell
285 Daniel Thomas Mitchell
285 Michael Suttles Mitchell
Honorable Mention
Weight Name School
106 Matthew Johnson Kimball
113 Rylan Houk Mitchell
120 Cody Brinkman Kimball
126 Chase McGrath Bridgeport
132 James McGinnis Kimball
138 Justin Klosterman Kimball
145 Martin Cruz Bridgeport
152 Devyn Engldow Mitchell
160 Drew Varner Hemingford
170 Curtis Jackson Bridgeport
195 Lain Tausan Gordon-Rushville
WRESTLING GIRLS' All Conference
Weight Name School
100 Carlie McKibbin Bayard
100 Bailey Markowski Mitchell
107 Aurora Hinman Hemingford
114 Audrey Morris Mitchell
114 Paige Dalimata Bridgeport
120 Emilie Miller Bridgeport
120 Kyra Robbins Bridgeport
126 Emma Pester Mitchell
126 Olivia Joles Bridgeport
132 Jayse Marez Mitchell
132 Kamden Parker Bridgeport
152 Hayden Marks Bridgeport
165 Isabelle Gomez Hemingford
165 Maslyn Yardley Hemingford
235 Maddi Radspinner Hemingford
Honorable Mention
Weight Name School
114 Jonelle Bowman Bridgeport
120 Ashtyn Silverman Mitchell
126 Sharon Garza Bayard
165 Kyliah Engledow Mitchell
BASKETBALL BOYS' All Conference
Name School Grade
Jace Nelson Gordon-Rushville 11
Braxten Swires Bridgeport 12
Carter Reisig Mitchell 10
Trent Marquez Bayard 11
Ellis Livingston Gordon-Rushville 11
Carter Anderson Gordon-Rushville 12
Ben Sauer Bayard 12
Kason Loomis Bridgeport 11
Kolby Lussetto Bridgeport 10
Mason Nichols Bridgeport 12
BOYS' Honorable Mention
Gavin Dunkel Morrill 12
Andon Pittman Morrill 12
Evan Hill Bridgeport 12
Bodhi Dohse Bridgeport 10
Easton Anderson Mitchell 11
Ethan Thyne Mitchell 9
Kyler Lusche Kimball 9
Wyatt Cords Kimball 10
Garrett Hopkins Bayard 12
Trystan Muhr Bayard 11
Hunter Wyland Hemingford 11
Caiden Hill Hemingford 12
P. J. Lynch Gordon-Rushville 11
Keenan Schwarting Gordon-Rushville 12
BASKETBALL GIRLS' All Conference
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl Bridgeport 11
Olivia Loomis-Goltl Bridgeport 10
Brooklyn Mohrman Bridgeport 11
Lexi Fiscus Bayard 10
Dani Harter Bayard 11
Marjie Schmitt Mitchell 12
Chantel Malson Kimball 12
Catherine Bryner Hemingford 11
Haley Johnson Gordon-Rushville 10
Ajae McKimmey Gordon-Rushville 11
Tessa Hurlburt Gordon-Rushville 11
GIRLS' Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Hess Morrill 10
Kinzley Hess Morrill 9
Joslyn Hopkins Bayard 10
Kierra Miller Bayard 11
Natalie Keenan-Vergil Bridgeport 12
Mackenzie Liakos Bridgeport 11
Rylie Schultz Gordon-Rushville 9
McKinley Grover Gordon-Rushville 10
Kambree Walker Hemingford 11
Avery Davies Hemingford 11
Maddison Merryfield Kimball 12
Katie Heeg Kimball 12
Macey Bosard Mitchell 12
Caani Banks Mitchell 11