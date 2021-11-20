14 youth participate in Pheasants Forever Youth Mentor Hunt

“We had breakfast burritos provided by Taco John’s,” said Anderson. “Thank you Don Berg and crew for getting up early to make us breakfast. After breakfast the Youth, some who had never hunted before, were broke up into groups to go do 3D Archery, shoot clay pigeons, shoot pellet rifles, and sling shots. After warming up on clays the Youth were taken to the field, one at a time, for their pheasant hunts.”

“Lunch, snacks and drinks were provided by the Heritage Chapter,” Anderson said. “Along with hats, Bob Allen hunting vests, shooting glasses and ear protection that the Youth all got to keep at no cost to them. Shotgun shells were also provided by the Chapter so the kids or parents didn’t have to come up with anything but their time and patience.”

“All the participants managed to get at least one bird, some got two,” he added. “When everyone had their turn hunting a group photo was taken before Mentors worked with the Youth on cleaning their birds. After the birds were cleaned, bagged and names marked on the bags they were put on ice. And as far as I know they all had a good time. That’s what we like to hear.”

Ross Alcorn of Alcorn Hunters Haven donated a Lab puppy to be drawn for at the Hunt.