154 youth participate in the Nebraska 4-H State Public Speaking contest

Fifty-seven senior-age youth and ninety-seven intermediate-age youth from 46 counties participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Public Speaking Contest on Friday, June 24th at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Union. Youth participated in one or more of the following contests: Speech, Public Service Announcement (PSA), or Impromptu Speech. The contest had 185 entries between the three contests.

To compete in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest, youth write a speech or record a PSA that incorporates the topic of 4-H. Youth must qualify at their county public speaking contest to compete at the state level.

PSAs are recorded and submitted electronically as an audio file. PSAs must promote 4-H and be general enough to be used anywhere in Nebraska at any time of the year. They are a max of 60 seconds and include a 10 second tagline at the end encouraging listeners to learn more about Nebraska 4-H. This year’s theme was Opportunity 4 All. Intermediate and senior PSAs were judged in preliminary rounds, and, if they advanced, a final round. Seventy-seven youth competed in the PSA contest.

Prepared speeches must be original and include 4-H as the major component of the speech. Visual aids and props are not allowed. Time limits are 3-5 minutes for intermediates and 5 – 8 minutes for seniors. Box Butte County had two public speaking representatives in the Intermediate Division, Ayla Foster and Eden Foster. Speeches were presented the day of the contest and participants competed in heats. The senior division had preliminary rounds and a finals round. Intermediate division had preliminary rounds, semi-final rounds, and a final round. Seventy-nine youth competed in the prepared speech contest. The 1st – 5th place seniors earned a medal, and the 1st – 6th place intermediates earned a medal. Competing at the state public speaking event for the first time Ayla Foster received a blue ribbon and Eden Foster received a purple ribbon in their respective heats.

The impromptu speech contest was debuted for the first time this year. On the day of the contest, participants randomly selected a topic, wrote a speech in 15 minutes or less, and then delivered their speech to judges and audience members. Twenty-nine youth participated in the impromptu speech contest. The 1st – 5th place seniors and intermediates earned an award.

Another contest added this year was the Video Communication Contest. Youth create 60 – 90 second multi-media piece about their 4-H Story. They are encouraged to use sound effects, public domain music, and graphics.

The top five seniors in prepared speech and PSA received $250 scholarships to the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln that they can use if they choose to attend CASNR.

In addition to the medals our top presenters were awarded, the Nebraska 4-H Foundation sponsored cash awards totaling $2,500 for senior participants in prepared speech and PSA. KRVN will air the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place PSA winners in senior and intermediate divisions at the Nebraska State Fair.

Senior Speech

Champion – Kilee Wilkinson, Sarpy

Reserve Champion – Grace Brennemann, Frontier

3rd – Rachel Brhel, Clay

4th – Erin Oldemeyer, Gage

5th Isaac Olsen, Kimball

Intermediate Speech

Champion – Amaryn Bodlack, Thurston

Reserve Champion – Gideon Ochsner, Hamilton

3rd – Hope Roscoe, Burt

4th – Kara Brockman, Gosper

5th – Eisley Mlady, Holt

6th Thomas Paxton, Holt

Senior PSA

Champion – Alex Berghorst, Custer

Reserve Champion – Alexa Brodd, Dodge

3rd - John Roscoe, Burt

4th – Jonah Splichal, Scottsbluff

5th Ashley Bauer, Buffalo

Intermediate PSA

Champion – Kadence Fisher, Dawes

Reserve Champion – Joshua Snodgrass, Cuming

3rd – Hope Roscoe, Burt

4th – Peyton Bratetic, Knox

5th – Harley Hedrick, York

6th – Emma Thomson, Lancaster

Senior Impromptu Speech

Top 5 in no particular order:

Grace Brennemann, Frontier

Emily Brhel, Clay

Rachel Brhel, Clay

Lille Chevalier, Lancaster

Jonah Splichal, Scotts Bluff

Intermediate Impromptu Speech

Top 5 in no particular order:

Hunter Creech, Scotts Bluff

Bridget Kavan, York

Grace Finnegan, Boyd

Kara Brockman, Gosper

Katerina Maricle, Boone

Senior Video Communication Contest

Top 2 in no particular order:

Ashley Bauer, Buffalo

Tucker Robinson, Fillmore

Congratulations to all participants of the 2022 Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest!

For more information about the Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest, and a complete list of results please visit https://4h.unl.edu/public-speaking