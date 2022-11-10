 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Hemingford Junior High Football Recap

2022 Hemingford Junior High Football Recap

Hemingford Junior High athletes took on Morrill for the final game of the season.

The Junior High football team had 20 athletes participate this season, twelve 8th graders and eight 7th graders. All 20 individuals were an important part of the team. We look forward to these athletes continuing to support one another throughout their athletic and school careers here at Hemingford. This season these athletes worked diligently to learn and practice the fundamentals of the sport of football. They showed toughness and respect for their teammates and coaches throughout the season.

8th grade: Anthony Haas, Austin Benda, Carson Haas, Eli Oetken, Gattlen Bell, Grayson Hunter, Josh Miller, Jonathan Moreno, Lucas Sulzbach, Marcus Garza, Terrell Ramos, Zaine Feist

7th Grade: Cash Keane, Devin Mundt, Eli Hunter, Jayce Haas, Korbin Mazanec, Porter Sorensen, Ry Horstman, Tyan Hruby

2022 Hemingford Junior High Football Recap

We would like to recognize two of these athletes specifically for their work on a community service project that both the Junior High and High School football teams assisted with something this school year. Gattlen Bell and Zaine Feist are leading the way on a community service project involving the sand volleyball court by the Village Park. They are currently working on gathering the supplies and resources needed to clean up the sand volleyball court and make it functional again. We are proud of Gattlen and Zaine’s leadership on this student-led community service project. Thank you, Mrs. Neefe, for also encouraging these students to find a way to service their community.

2022 Hemingford Junior High Football Recap

Coach Joshua Dean and the junior high team go over plays during the game at Morrill.

Here are the results of this season’s games:

Kimball A Game: Hemingford 30 – Kimball 6

Kimball B Game: Hemingford 30 – Kimball 6

Hyannis A/B Game: Hemingford 42 – Hyannis 22

Morrill A/B Game: Hemingford 52 – Morrill 20

Bayard A/B Game: Hemingford 48 – Bayard 6

Garden County A/B Game: Hemingford 40 – Garden County 26

Crawford B Game: Hemingford 20 – Crawford 8

Bridgeport A Game: Hemingford 28 – Bridgeport 46

