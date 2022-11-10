2022 Hemingford Junior High Football Recap

The Junior High football team had 20 athletes participate this season, twelve 8th graders and eight 7th graders. All 20 individuals were an important part of the team. We look forward to these athletes continuing to support one another throughout their athletic and school careers here at Hemingford. This season these athletes worked diligently to learn and practice the fundamentals of the sport of football. They showed toughness and respect for their teammates and coaches throughout the season.

We would like to recognize two of these athletes specifically for their work on a community service project that both the Junior High and High School football teams assisted with something this school year. Gattlen Bell and Zaine Feist are leading the way on a community service project involving the sand volleyball court by the Village Park. They are currently working on gathering the supplies and resources needed to clean up the sand volleyball court and make it functional again. We are proud of Gattlen and Zaine’s leadership on this student-led community service project. Thank you, Mrs. Neefe, for also encouraging these students to find a way to service their community.