2022 Nebraska Fish Art Contest open for entries

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can discover the outdoors by participating in the third annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.

This international art and writing competition gives young people the opportunity to highlight their artistic talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.

The free contest, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, is accepting entries through March 31, 2022. Enter at statefishart.org.

Artists create an original illustration of any fish species and submit a one-page creative writing detailing their species’ habitat and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide use Fish On!, the State-Fish Art Lesson Plan, to utilize the competition as a learning tool in the classroom. Judging will be in April and winners announced in May.

Changes to the contest this year allow any fish species to be depicted, digital contest registration and submissions to be accepted, and printable contest entry forms made available. Additionally, many specialty awards are available.

“The Nebraska Fish Art Contest was especially popular last year, with students submitting very creative and beautiful works of art,” said Larry Pape, Game and Parks aquatic education specialist. “We look forward to seeing this year’s student artist submissions.”

For more information, contact Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

