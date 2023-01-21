2nd Annual Winterfest at Hemingford Public School

Winterfest Schedule for January 23-28
Dress Up Days
Monday, Jan. 23 — Pajama Day
Tuesday, Jan. 24 — Dress for Success/Your Future Profession
Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Hat Day
Thursday, Jan. 26 — Camo Day
Friday, Jan. 27 — School Spirit Day
Scheduled Events
The Winterfest Royalty will be crowned during the home basketball games against Crawford on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Jan. 28 the girls JV will start off the day at 1 p.m. with the boys taking the court around 2:30 p.m.
The mini cheer performance that was rescheduled from December due to the snowstorm will take place before the varsity games start. The girls varsity game will tipoff around 4 p.m. with the boys playing after around 6 p.m.
The Winterfest Formal Dance for grades 9-12 will take place after the games.
— Kay Bakkehaug