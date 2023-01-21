2nd Annual Winterfest at Hemingford Public School

Winterfest Schedule for January 23-28

Dress Up Days

Monday, Jan. 23 — Pajama Day

Tuesday, Jan. 24 — Dress for Success/Your Future Profession

Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Hat Day

Thursday, Jan. 26 — Camo Day

Friday, Jan. 27 — School Spirit Day

Scheduled Events

The Winterfest Royalty will be crowned during the home basketball games against Crawford on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 the girls JV will start off the day at 1 p.m. with the boys taking the court around 2:30 p.m.

The mini cheer performance that was rescheduled from December due to the snowstorm will take place before the varsity games start. The girls varsity game will tipoff around 4 p.m. with the boys playing after around 6 p.m.

The Winterfest Formal Dance for grades 9-12 will take place after the games.

— Kay Bakkehaug