The Panhandle will be well represented at in the Class D field during the NSAA boys state wrestling tournament this week in Omaha.

A total of 22 local wrestlers finished as state qualifiers out of the D4 district meet that was held Friday and Saturday at Sutherland High School.

Hemingford, which finished eighth, also qualified three for state. Creel Weber led the way with a second-place finish at 120. Theron Miller placed third at 195 and Drew Varner ended fourth at 160.

Bridgeport led the way with four state qualifiers, including one district champion. Zach Jeffords who won the 113 pound weight class

Class D state competition begins Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center Arena and the tournament continues through Saturday night.

Eagle Communications has announced: “We are doing match and result updates each hour on all four radio stations starting Thursday through Saturday on our panhandle area wrestlers.

We will have results on our Wrestling Page- page to come to you tomorrow when it’s live.

We’ll also have the video interviews of all Panhandle wrestlers after each match as well as coach interviews as we can get them and those interviews will be on the Wrestling Page on Panhandle Post.

If a kid makes it the championship, we’ll have LIVE play by play on KCOW of those matches, and we’ll also get footage of those matches for next day review by our audience. We cannot live video stream any wrestling matches due to NSAA rules.

The wrestling page will be LIVE on the Panhandle Post.”

NSAA Class D District 4 Results for Hemingford

106

Ryan Ragsdale (16-16) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 16-16 won by fall over Bob Chism (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-19 (Fall 0:53)

Quarterfinal — Logan Robirds (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 35-8 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 16-16 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 2 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 16-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Dylan Kollmorgen (Hitchcock County) 23-23 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 16-16 (Fall 2:15)

113

Alex Hawkins (4-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Paker Wellnitz (Hay Springs) 14-15 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 4-23 (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 1 — Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 4-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Konner McCrumb (Wauneta-Palisade) 21-20 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 4-23 (Fall 4:37)

120

Creel Weber (30-6) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 30-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 30-6 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-14 (Fall 0:29)

Semifinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 30-6 won by decision over Luke Harper (Sutherland) 37-10 (Dec 8-3)

1st Place Match — Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 33-8 won by decision over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 30-6 (Dec 9-6)

120

Orin Wilkins (5-14) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 — Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 30-6 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-14 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 2 — Christopher Mckeeman (Maxwell) 8-24 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-14 (Fall 4:42)

126

Jonathan Fritzler (16-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Mason Toner (Perkins County) 25-14 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 16-10 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 1 — Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 16-10 won by fall over Paige Hollers (Medicine Valley) 0-18 (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Semi — Tanner McLain (Hitchcock County) 28-11 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 16-10 (Fall 2:28)

132

Nate Randolph (5-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 15-7 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-21 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Carson Gibbons (Crawford) 23-16 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-21 (Fall 2:25)

160

Drew Varner (25-12) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 25-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 25-12 won by fall over Cole Kerner (Sutherland) 29-18 (Fall 5:14)

Semifinal — Tanner O`Brien (Hitchcock County) 34-11 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 25-12 (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Semi — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 25-12 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 16-20 (Fall 3:50)

3rd Place Match — Peyton Abbot (Bridgeport) 13-5 won by decision over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 25-12 (Dec 11-6)

182

Owen Plog (17-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 17-20 won by major decision over Haden Rahmig (Bridgeport) 5-11 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal — Wyatt Reichenberg (Banner County) 28-5 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 17-20 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Round 2 — Bradyn Miller (South Platte) 11-14 won by decision over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 17-20 (Dec 15-8)

195

Theron Miller (26-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 26-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 26-8 won by fall over Aspen Henderson (Medicine Valley) 16-18 (Fall 2:26)

Semifinal — Jaycob Young (Maxwell) 18-7 won by decision over Theron Miller (Hemingford) 26-8 (Dec 10-8)

Cons. Semi — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 26-8 won by fall over Gage Deeds (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 22-20 (Fall 2:18)

3rd Place Match — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 26-8 won by fall over Blake Emig (Dundy County Stratton) 13-6 (Fall 0:08)

220

Jett Eggers (11-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Jacob Copper (Maxwell) 29-11 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 11-7 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 2 — Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 11-7 won by fall over Draven Miner (Wauneta-Palisade) 10-22 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Semi — Logan Dodson (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-19 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 11-7 (Fall 1:26)

285

Brayden McGowan (8-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 8-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Isaac Welch (Mullen) 33-1 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 8-19 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 2 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 8-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Anthony Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 24-17 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 8-19 (Fall 1:36)