3 Bobcat Wrestlers Place at Meet

The Bobcat Wrestling Team competed in Duals with Gordon/Rushville and Bridgeport at home on Thursday, Dec. 17.
They fell short as a team against Gordon/Rushville by a score of 12 to 48. Bridgeport also pulled out a win against the Bobcat team by a score of 23 to 48.
Coach Todd Westover said, “We will struggle to win any duals this season between our low numbers and inexperienced younger wrestlers.”
The Bridgeport Bulldog Wrestlers took home the victory in their duals against Gordon/Rushville by a score of 36 to 27.
Scores from the Hemingford Dual:
Weight Class – Match Summary HEMI - GORU
106 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
113 - Sage Krebs (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
120 - Tucker Banister (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
126 - Traiton Starr (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
132 - Robert Reina (G-R) over Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford) (Fall 1:57) 0 - 6
138 - Caleb Heck (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
145 - Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
152 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
160 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
170 - Taylon Pascoe (G-R) over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) (Fall 3:13) 0 - 6
182 - Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
195 - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
220 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
285 - Jacob Kiever (G-R) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 0:57) 0 - 6
Team Score: Hemingford 12 - Gordon/Rushville 48
Weight Class – Match Summary HEMI - BRID
145 - Edgar Perez (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
152 - Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
160 - Martin Cruz (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
170 - Alex Neefe (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
182 - Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 0:59) 0 - 6
195 - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
220 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
285 - Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
106 - Double Forfeit 0 - 0
113 - Harrison Barnette (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
120 - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
126 - Chance Cooper (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
132 - Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford) over Zeth Douglas (Bridgeport) (TF 15-0 3:14) 5 - 0
138 - Damien Bell (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
Team Score: Hemingford 23 - Bridgeport 48
Weight Class – Match Summary GORU - BRID
106 - Double Forfeit
113 - Harrison Barnette (Bridgeport) over Sage Krebs (Gordon-Rushville) (Fall 3:39) 0 - 6
120 - Tucker Banister (Gordon-Rushville) over Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) (Dec 6-5) 3 - 0
126 - Chance Cooper (Bridgeport) over Traiton Starr (Gordon-Rushville) (Fall 3:05) 0 - 6
132 - Robert Reina (Gordon-Rushville) over Zeth Douglas (Bridgeport) (Fall 1:28) 6 - 0
138 - Damien Bell (Bridgeport) over Caleb Heck (Gordon-Rushville) (Fall 1:15) 0 - 6
145 - Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) over Edgar Perez (Bridgeport) (Fall 3:42) 6 - 0
152 - Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
160 - Martin Cruz (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
170 - Taylon Pascoe (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
182 - Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport) over Unknown (For.) 0 - 6
195 - Double Forfeit
220 - Double Forfeit
285 - Jacob Kiever (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (For.) 6 - 0
Team Score: Gordon/Rushville 27 - Bridgeport 36
The Bobcat Wrestlers competed at the invite in Sidney on Saturday, Dec. 19 along with 11 other teams.
“We placed three of the five wrestlers that went to Sidney on Saturday,” said Westover. “Jonathan Fitzler lost one match and placed 5th due to the way the tournament was set up. Emma Gomez was in the regular boys’ tournament and placed 4th. Brayden McGowen placed 4th in the HWT weight class.”
The Bobcat Wrestlers will return to action on Friday, Jan 8th in a dual at Mitchell followed up on that Saturday, Jan. 9th with the Garden Co. Invite.
Hemingford Bobcat Wrestlers Sidney Invite Scores:
Weight Class – Match Summary
126 - Champ. Round 1 - Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford) over Kaleb Hessler (Gering) (Fall 0:52)
126 - 5th Place Match - Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford) over Kaleb Hessler (Gering) (Fall 4:57)
170 - Quarterfinals - Trae Skiles (Ogallala) over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) (Dec 9-4)
170 - Quarterfinals - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 1:30)
195 - Round 1 - Taydon Gorsuch (Gering) over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) (Fall 0:32)
195 - Round 5 - Bo Edmond (Ogallala) over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) (Fall 0:55)
285 - Round 2 - Blake Messervy (Ogallala) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 0:37)
Alliance Bulldog Wrestlers Sidney Invite Scores:
Weight Class – Match Summary
113 - Quarterfinals - Aaron Seebohm (Alliance) over Aiden Narvais (Gering) (Fall 5:03)
113 - Semifinals - Aaron Seebohm (Alliance) over Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux County) (Dec 6-0)
113 - 1st Place Match - Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) over Aaron Seebohm (Alliance) (Fall 3:24)
120 - Champ. Round 1 - Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (Alliance) received a bye
120 - Quarterfinals - Austin Munier (Sidney) over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (Alliance) (Fall 1:02)
120 - Cons. Round 2 - Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (Alliance) received a bye
120 - Cons. Semis - Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (Alliance) (Fall 4:17)
120 - Champ. Round 1 - Tate Thompson (Alliance) received a bye
120 - Quarterfinals - Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Tate Thompson (Alliance) (Fall 1:31)
120 - Cons. Round 2 - Tate Thompson (Alliance) received a bye
120 - Cons. Semis - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) over Tate Thompson (Alliance) (Fall 1:31)
126 - Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Rodriguez (Alliance) over Cutter Beaver (Mitchell) (MD 12-2)
126 - Quarterfinals - Cole Stokey (Ogallala) over Jaden Rodriguez (Alliance) (Fall 1:06)
126 - Cons. Round 2 - Jaden Rodriguez (Alliance) received a bye
126 - Cons. Semis - Jonathan Fitzler (Hemingford) over Jaden Rodriguez (Alliance) (Fall 2:19)
138 - Champ. Round 1 - Zane Stoike (Alliance) received a bye
138 - Quarterfinals - Albert Stone (Gering) over Zane Stoike (Alliance) (Fall 3:38)
138 - Cons. Round 2 - Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Matthew Moomey (Alliance) (Fall 2:47)
138 - Cons. Semis - Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Colby Langley (Sidney) (Fall 2:05)
138 - 5th Place Match - Aydon McDonald (Gordon-Rushville) over Zane Stoike (Alliance) (Dec 2-0)
138 - Champ. Round 1 - Damien Bell (Bridgeport) over Matthew Moomey (Alliance) (Fall 1:25)
138 - Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Moomey (Alliance) received a bye
138 - Cons. Round 2 - Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Matthew Moomey (Alliance) (Fall 2:47)
160 - Champ. Round 1 - Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) (Fall 2:54)
160 - Quarterfinals - Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Jobidiah Brunkhorst (Ogallala) (Fall 1:54)
160 - Semifinals - Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Cody Duffy (Chase County) (TF 19-2 3:16)
160 - 1st Place Match - Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala) (Fall 1:20)
220 - Quarterfinals - Matthias Benzel (Alliance) over Kayden Rodgers (Sidney) (Fall 4:00)
220 - Semifinals - Nathan Coley (Mitchell) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) (Fall 3:30)
220 - Cons. Semis - Colton Donason (Ogallala) over Matthias Benzel (Alliance) (Fall 1:41)
Sidney Invite Team Scores:
1 Gering 235.5
2 Ogallala 161.0
3 Sidney 122.5
4 Mitchell 111.0
5 Bridgeport 93.0
6 Gordon/Rushville 66.0
7 Alliance 61.5
8 Chase Co. 57.0
9 Hemingford 23.0