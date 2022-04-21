4 Bobcats Claim Western Trails Conference titles

The Western Trails Conference Track and Field Meet was scheduled for Thursday, April 14 but was postponed due to inclement weather until Tuesday, April 19. The Hemingford Varsity and Junior High Teams once again achieved success as many personal records were broken on Tuesday.

For varsity, the Bayard girl’s took home the WTC conference title with 136 points scored. Morrill came in second with 86 and Gordon-Rushville in third with 79. Mitchell finished fourth with 69, just edging the Hemingford Bobcats, who finished with 68 points. Bridgeport finished with 56 points and Kimball had 31.

The varsity boys’ race was a little closer as the Mustangs won the conference title with 138 points over second-place Mitchell with 124 points. Bayard finished third with 93.5 points followed by Bridgeport with 78, Morrill with 54, then Hemingford with 23 and Kimball with 7.5 points.

The Hemingford boy’s junior high team placed third with 89 points over Mitchell with 117 and WTC title winner Bridgeport with 131. The Bridgeport junior high girl’s also placed first with 111 with the Hemingford junior high girls placing fifth with 53 points.

Hemingford Bobcat WTC All Conference qualifiers:

Catherine Bryner won the pole vault with a personal best vault of 9-0.

Hunter Wyland won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 44-6.

Bobcat relay team consisting of Elizabeth Mayer, Destiny Hanson, Aurora Hinman, and Catherine Bryner won first place during the 4x400 relay with a personal record of 4:35.24a.

Carlye Kresl placed second during the 3200 meter with a personal record run of 13:05.83a.

Team Scores

Final Varsity Boys Team Standings

1. Gordon-Rushville 138 points, 2. Mitchell 124 points, 3. Bayard 93.5 points, 4. Bridgeport 78 points, 5. Morrill 54 points, 6. Hemingford 23 points, 7. Kimball 7.5 points

Final Varsity Girls Team Standings

1. Bayard 136 points, 2. Morill 86 points, 3. Gordon-Rushville 79 points, 4. Mitchell 69, points, 5. Hemingford 68 points, 6. Bridgeport 56 points, 7. Kimball 31 points

Final Boys Junior High

1. Bridgeport 131 points, 2. Mitchell 117 points, 3. Hemingford 89 points, 4. Kimball 73, points, 5. Gordon-Rushville 50 points, 6. Bayard 33 points, 7. Morrill 2 points

Final Girls Junior High

1. Bridgeport 111 points, 2. Mitchell 97 points, 3. Gordon-Rushville points 68, 4. Bayard 67 points, 5. Hemingford 53 points, 6. Morrill 41 points, 7. Kimball 37 points

Girls Varsity Individual Results

Girls 100m Top Ten

1. 10 Dani Harter 13.33a Bayard

2. 10 Brooklin Hess 13.36a Morrill

3. 11 Cambree Schmaltz 13.39a Bayard

4. 12 Elizabeth Mayer 13.65a Hemingford *PR

5. 9 Kinzley Hess 13.85a Morrill

6. 10 Emma Robbins 13.93a Mitchell

7. 9 Jessi Kappen 14.08a Bayard

8. 10 Julia Winstrom 14.16a Kimball

9. 12 Elena Guzman 14.33a Mitchell

10. 11 Reaghan Shultz 14.44a Gordon-Rushville

*15. 10 Breana Specht 15.18 Hemingford *PR

*17. 10 Lauren Garner 15.76 Hemingford

Girls 200m Top Ten

1. 11 Cambree Schmaltz 27.55a Bayard

2. 10 Dani Harter 27.64a Bayard

3. 12 Elizabeth Mayer 27.75a Hemingford *PR

4. 10 Danika Hassel 28.28a Bayard

5. 10 Brooklin Hess 28.34a Morrill

6. 11 Catherine Bryner 28.45a Hemingford

7. 11 Tessa Hurlburt 29.42a Gordon-Rushville

8. 11 Reaghan Shultz 29.45a Gordon-Rushville

8. 9 Addison Beebe 29.45a Mitchell

10. 10 Katie Kilgore 30.96a Kimball

Girls 400m Run Top Ten

1. 10 Brooklin Hess 1:01.98a Morrill

2. 10 Haley Johnson 1:03.11a Gordon-Rushville

3. 11 Cambree Schmaltz 1:03.21a Bayard

4. 11 Catherine Bryner 1:07.00a Hemingford

5. 9 Jessi Kappen 1:07.33a Bayard

6. 11 Katrina Kohel 1:11.69a Morrill

7. 12 Brenna Bostock 1:12.24a Gordon-Rushville

8. 9 Emma Martins 1:12.29a Gordon-Rushville

9. 10 Ashley Garza 1:12.63a Bayard

10. 10 Katie Kilgore 1:13.29a Kimball

*12. 10 Lauren Garner 1:16.41a Hemingford

*13. 10 Breana Specht 1:28.66a Hemingford *Season Record

Girls 800m Run Top Ten

1. 10 Haley Johnson 2:29.40a Gordon-Rushville

2. 10 Tyrah American Horse 2:42.63a Gordon-Rushville

3. 9 Autumn Edwards 2:44.02a Morrill

4. 12 Destiny Hanson 2:46.07a Hemingford *Season Record

5. 10 Carlye Kresl 2:47.63a Hemingford

6. 11 Mackenzie Liakos 2:49.43a Bridgeport

7. 9 Rylie Barker 2:49.92a Gordon-Rushville

8. 9 Brooklyn Brown 3:15.90a Morrill

9. 10 Toni McGinley 3:15.96a Mitchell

10. 10 Shannen Acheson 3:20.55a Kimball

Girls 1600m Run Top Ten

1. 10 Tyrah American Horse 5:59.83a Gordon-Rushville

2. 9 Cecilia Barron 6:14.03a Morrill

3. 9 Madison Ribble 6:19.15a Bridgeport

4. 10 Carlye Kresl 6:20.04a Hemingford

5. 12 Destiny Hanson 6:21.21a Hemingford *PR

6. 9 Rylie Barker 6:23.33a Gordon-Rushville

7. 9 Avalina Stoner 6:23.79a Mitchell

8. 9 Shirley Cotant 6:34.47a Mitchell

9. 10 Anna Cheek 6:42.53a Mitchell

10. 12 Brenna Bostock 6:53.18a Gordon-Rushville

Girls 3200m Run

1. 9 Cecilia Barron 13:04.20a Morrill

2. 10 Carlye Kresl 13:05.83a Hemingford *PR

3. 9 Madison Ribble 13:29.63a Bridgeport

4. 9 Autumn Edwards 13:50.44a Morrill

5. 11 Kierra Miller 13:56.20a Bayard

6. 12 Madison Petersen 14:12.33a Gordon-Rushville

7. 11 Lillian Golden 15:05.47a Mitchell

8. 9 Kiana Tavenner 15:25.21a Bayard

9. 9 Carlie McKibbin 15:54.51a Bayard

Girls 100m Hurdles Top Ten

1. 12 Kaitlin Heeg 17.07a Kimball

2. 12 Trinity Penn 17.63a Mitchell

3. 12 Marjie Schmitt 17.83a Mitchell

4. 10 Brookelynn Warner 18.23a Hemingford *PR

5. 10 Joslyn Hopkins 18.37a Bayard

6. 9 Aurora Hinman 18.88a Hemingford

7. 10 Crimsun Hotz 19.84a Gordon-Rushville

8. 10 Kyndall Sprague 19.87a Morrill

9. 9 Shayleigh West 19.97a Bayard

10. 10 Lexis Gibson 20.24a Morrill

Girls 300m Hurdles Top Ten

1. 12 Marjie Schmitt 51.28a Mitchell

2. 10 Joslyn Hopkins 52.94a Bayard

3. 12 Trinity Penn 53.19a Mitchell

4. 12 Kaitlin Heeg 54.68a Kimball

5. 10 Skye Tausan 56.25a Gordon-Rushville

6. 10 Brookelynn Warner 56.61a Hemingford *Season Record

7. 9 Aubrey Watts 57.03a Bridgeport

8. 9 Aurora Hinman 57.58a Hemingford

9. 10 Lexis Gibson 58.80a Morrill

10. 9 Samantha Hill 1:00.11a Bridgeport

Girls 4x100m Relay Top Three

1. Bayard 52.97a - Ashley Garza, Dani Harter, Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz

2. Morrill 56.58a - Autumn Edwards, Kinzley Hess, Lexis Gibson, Brooklin Hess

3. Hemingford 59.00a - Breana Specht, Brookelynn Warner, Lauren Garner, Carlye Kresl

Girls 4x400m Relay Top Three

1. Hemingford 4:35.24a *PR - Elizabeth Mayer, Destiny Hanson, Aurora Hinman, Catherine Bryner

2. Gordon-Rushville 4:35.53a - Tessa Hurlburt, Tyrah American Horse, Reaghan Shultz, Haley Johnson

3. Mitchell 4:40.17a - Emma Robbins, Trinity Penn, Elena Guzman, Marjie Schmitt

Girls Shot Put Top Ten

1. 10 McKinley Grover 35′ 7 Gordon-Rushville

2. 10 Lexi Fiscus 35′ 3 Bayard

3. 11 Caitlyn Blackstone 32′ 6 Mitchell

4. 12 Katelyn Ott 31′ 0 Morrill

5. 12 Hayley Blackstone 30′ 2.5 Mitchell

6. 9 Riley Hopkins 30′ 1.5 Bayard

7. 10 Grace Dean 30′ 0 Bridgeport

8. 10 Olivia Loomis- Goltl 29′ 6 Bridgeport

9. 9 Kyra Jespersen 28′ 5.5 Hemingford *PR

10. 12 Teresa Santoyo 28′ 1.5 Bridgeport

*14. Isabell Gomez 26’ 8.5 *PR

Girls Discus Top Ten

1. 11 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 109′ 0 Bridgeport

2. 10 Lexi Fiscus 99′ 7 Bayard

3. 10 Grace Dean 99′ 0 Bridgeport

4. 12 Katelyn Ott 86′ 3 Morrill

5. 12 Teresa Santoyo 79′ 5 Bridgeport

6. 9 Taylor Peterson 78′ 5 Bayard

7. 12 Jazmine Golden 76′ 2 Mitchell

8. 10 Grace Anderson 75′ 8 Kimball

9. 11 Caitlyn Blackstone 75′ 7 Mitchell

10. 11 Kylie Coomes 71′ 8 Gordon-Rushville

*14. Isabell Gomez 65' 0 Hemingford

*15. Kyra Jespersen 63' 0 Hemingford

Girls Pole Vault

1. 11 Catherine Bryner 9′ 0 Hemingford *PR

2. 10 Emma Robbins 8′ 6 Mitchell

3. 11 Taya Kappen 8′ 0 Bayard

4. 9 Alissa Hodsden 7′ 6 Mitchell

5. 11 Alexis Hill 7′ 0 Bridgeport

6. 10 Brookelynn Warner 7′ 0 Hemingford

7. 10 Jasmine Gawith 7′ 0 Kimball

7. 9 Jessi Kappen 7′ 0 Bayard

9. 10 Shannen Acheson 6′ 0 Kimball

10. 9 Rachel Berger 5′ 6 Kimball

10. 9 Breya Docekal 5′ 6 Mitchell

Girls Long Jump Top Ten

1. 10 Danika Hassel 15′ 1.75 Bayard

2. 10 Joslyn Hopkins 15′ 0.5 Bayard

3. 9 Kinzley Hess 14′ 11 Morrill

4. 10 Olivia Loomis- Goltl 14′ 11 Bridgeport

5. 10 Haley Johnson 14′ 8.75 Gordon-Rushville

6. 11 Jayden Paxton 14′ 3.25 Kimball

7. 10 Kyndall Sprague 13′ 8.75 Morrill

8. 12 Macey Bosard 13′ 7.25 Mitchell

9. 12 Destiny Hanson 13′ 4.5 Hemingford

*18. Breana Specht 10’ 8

10. 9 Aurora Hinman 13′ 3.75 Hemingford

Boys Varsity Individual Results

Boys 100m Dash Top Ten

1. 12 Beau Lake 11.70a Bayard

2. 11 Ellis Livingston 11.78a Gordon-Rushville

3. 10 Caleb Heck 11.84a Gordon-Rushville

4. 12 Dillon Metz 12.00a Bridgeport

5. 11 Daniel Kohel 12.24a Morrill

6. 10 Kyser Lewis 12.29a Morrill

7. 9 Wyatt Feddersen 12.36a Gordon-Rushville

8. 11 Adrian Torres 12.53a Bayard

9. 9 Adriane Garza 12.54a Mitchell

10. 11 Justin Klosterman 12.57a Kimball

*11. Cody Rathjen 12.60a PR Hemingford

*17. Nathan Randolph 14.53a Hemingford

Boys 200m Dash Top Ten

1. 11 Ellis Livingston 23.86a Gordon-Rushville

2. 12 Jace Phillips 23.89a Bridgeport

3. 10 Caleb Heck 24.32a Gordon-Rushville

4. 12 Beau Lake 24.72a Bayard

5. 12 Evan Hill 24.81a Bridgeport

6. 10 Wyatt Cords 24.97a Kimball

7. 9 Wyatt Feddersen 25.25a Gordon-Rushville

8. 10 Kyser Lewis 25.28a Morrill

9. 9 Desmonde Smith 25.42a Mitchell

10. 11 James McGinnis 25.75a Kimball

*11. Cody Rathjen 26.71a Hemingford

*16. Nathan Randolph 30.80a Hemingford

Boys 800m Run

1. 11 Jace Freeseman 2:11.73a Gordon-Rushville

2. 12 Carmelo Ayala 2:11.80a Mitchell

3. 11 Franklin Johns 2:17.36a Gordon-Rushville

4. 11 Ryal Baldwin 2:19.25a Mitchell

5. 10 Zachary Araujo 2:22.88a Bayard

6. 10 Aiden Benda 2:29.57a Hemingford *PR

7. 9 Camryn Chapman 2:32.53a Morrill

8. 9 Tobias Berndt 2:33.94a Gordon-Rushville

9. 11 Hunter Miller 2:42.38a Bayard

10. 10 Logan Mascher 2:44.12a Bayard

11. 9 Michael Suttles 3:42.65a Mitchell

Boys 1600m Run

1. 11 Elijah Conley 5:18.86a Bridgeport

2. 10 Zachary Araujo 5:23.47a Bayard

3. 11 Luke Ott 5:28.18a Morrill

4. 11 Franklin Johns 5:30.89a Gordon-Rushville

5. 11 Ryal Baldwin 5:34.71a Mitchell

6. 12 Juan Borton 5:37.44a Gordon-Rushville

7. 10 Aiden Benda 5:42.17a Hemingford *PR

8. 10 Nate Barker 5:43.56a Bayard

9. 9 Boady Hunter 5:46.33a Hemingford *PR

10. 9 Justin Haskins 6:06.72a Morrill

11. 10 Justin Dobrinski 6:07.78a Bridgeport

12. 9 Landen Murphy 6:55.47a Mitchell

Boys 3200m Run

1. 11 Elijah Conley 11:48.93a Bridgeport

2. 11 Luke Ott 11:52.39a Morrill

3. 9 Camryn Chapman 11:54.97a Morrill

4. 11 Zane Hinman 11:58.77a Hemingford *PR

5. 9 Boady Hunter 11:59.93a Hemingford *PR

6. 10 Nate Barker 12:45.09a Bayard

7. 10 Allan Tullis 13:36.40a Gordon-Rushville

8. 10 Braylon Miller 13:40.61a Kimball

9. 10 Trenton Carrizales 14:44.80a Bayard

4X400m Relay Top Four

1. Mitchell 3:40.96a - Francisco Alvizar, Wyatt Hayward, Santiago Castillo, Carmelo Ayala

2. Gordon-Rushville 3:41.47a - Wyatt Feddersen, Franklin Johns, Aydon McDonald, Jace Freeseman

3. Bayard 4:13.14a - Kolby Houchin, Trenton Carrizales, Zachary Araujo, Sam Ferrero

4. Hemingford 4:30.04a - Cody Rathjen, Nathan Randolph, Boady Hunter, Aiden Benda

Boys Shot Put Top Ten

1. 11 Hunter Wyland 44′ 6 Hemingford *PR

2. 12 Michael Morgan 42′ 9 Morrill

3. 10 Jeremiah Coley 42′ 0.5 Mitchell

4. 10 Theron Miller 40′ 6 Bayard

5. 11 Atreyu Thorson 39′ 6 Gordon-Rushville

6. 11 Curtis Jackson 37′ 7 Bridgeport

7. 10 Nolan Deblois 37′ 4 Bridgeport

8. 10 Colton Archibald 36′ 0 Gordon-Rushville

9. 9 Michael Helmink 34′ 4 Hemingford *PR

10. 10 Sam Ferrero 33′ 7 Bayard

Boys Discus Top Ten

1. 10 Jeremiah Coley 129′ 0 Mitchell

2. 12 Michael Morgan 124′ 6 Morrill

3. 11 Atreyu Thorson 122′ 5 Gordon-Rushville

4. 10 Theron Miller 120′ 5 Bayard

5. 11 Hunter Wyland 112′ 4 Hemingford *PR

6. 10 Wyatt Cords 112′ 0 Kimball

7. 10 Lukah Schwery 105′ 6 Mitchell

8. 10 Nolan Deblois 104′ 3 Bridgeport

9. 11 Curtis Jackson 103′ 0 Bridgeport

10. 10 Sam Ferrero 91′ 2 Bayard

*13. 9 Michael Helmink 80’ 8 Hemingford *PR

Boys Long Jump Top Ten

1. 11 Adrian Torres 18′ 9.75 Bayard

2. 10 Carter Reisig 18′ 5.75 Mitchell

3. 12 Dillon Metz 18′ 4 Bridgeport

4. 10 Santiago Castillo 17′ 8 Mitchell

5. 9 Logan Metz 16′ 11.75 Bridgeport

6. 9 Aiden Hoehn 16′ 7 Mitchell

7. 9 Wyatt Feddersen 16′ 4.75 Gordon-Rushville

8. 11 Daniel Kohel 16′ 2 Morrill

9. 11 Darrington Krebs 15′ 11 Gordon-Rushville

10. 11 Karter Winter 15′ 9 Bayard

*13. 11 Cody Rathjen 14’ 4 Hemingford

Bobcat Junior High Scores

Hemingford JH BOYS

100m Junior High - Finals

1. Tayten Haas 12.38a PR

11. Lucas Sulzbach 13.75a PR

15. Micah Woodbeck 14.49a PR

200m Junior High - Finals

1. Tayten Haas 25.44a PR

15. Terrell Ramos 32.11a PR

20. Parker Wright 37.65a SR

400m Junior High - Finals

1. Tayten Haas 58.27a PR

7. Ryan Ragsdale 1:05.66a PR

17. Wyatt Planansky 1:32.86a

800m Junior High - Finals

6. Austin Benda 2:47.86a PR

13. Gattlen Bell 3:08.99a

16. Alexander Hawkins 3:19.72a PR

1600m Junior High - Finals

5. Austin Benda 6:20.67a PR

10. Carson Haas 6:42.40a PR

14. Grayson Hunter 6:52.68a PR

100m Hurdles - 33" Junior High - Finals

9. Jacob Garner 22.01a PR

12. Anthony Haas 23.27a

200m Hurdles - 33" Junior High - Finals

3. Ryan Ragsdale 33.00a PR

9. Jacob Garner 37.82a PR

10. Anthony Haas 37.85a PR

4x100m Relay Junior High - Finals

4. Talon Payne, Ryan Ragsdale, Micah Woodbeck, Lucas Sulzbach - 55.59a

4x400m Relay Junior High - Finals

5. Cody Penaluna, Anthony Haas, Orin Wilkins, Austin Benda - 4:44.67a

4x800m Relay Junior High - Finals

4. Carson Haas, Grayson Hunter, Orin Wilkins, Austin Benda - 11:41.78a

Shot Put - 4kg Junior High - Finals

1. Owen Plog 38' 1.5 PR

11. Talon Payne 28' 10

13. Gattlen Bell 28' 7.5 PR

Discus - 1kg Junior High - Finals

1. Tayten Haas 118' 8 PR

2. Owen Plog 112' 10

8. Talon Payne 83' 5

High Jump Junior High - Finals

2. Orin Wilkins 4' 10

Pole Vault Junior High - Finals

4. Ryan Ragsdale 8' 0 PR

6. Carson Haas 7' 0 PR

Long Jump Junior High - Finals

15. Austin Benda 10' 8.75

Triple Jump Junior High - Finals

8. Lucas Sulzbach 29' 1 PR

9. Micah Woodbeck 27' 0.25

12. Terrell Ramos 24' 3.5

Hemingford JH Girls

100m Junior High - Finals

9. Kylie Kumpf 14.95a PR

18. Bethany Kresl 16.03a

19. Elizabeth Sorensen 16.23a

200m Junior High - Finals

6. Kylie Kumpf 30.95a PR

14. Elizabeth Sorensen 33.15a PR

15. Bethany Kresl 33.19a

400m Junior High - Finals

3. Dakota Horstman 1:11.04a PR

6. Kylie Kumpf 1:14.94a PR

800m Junior High - Finals

1. Dakota Horstman 2:48.82a SR

10. Karly Ragsdale 3:28.31a PR

1600m Junior High - Finals

1. Dakota Horstman 6:27.47a

5. Karly Ragsdale 7:34.28a PR

4x400m Relay Junior High - Finals

4. Karly Ragsdale, Bethany Kresl, Elizabeth Sorensen, Kylie Kumpf - 5:29.80a

Shot Put - 4kg Junior High - Finals

2. Bailey Sellman 30' 8.5 PR

13. Emma Hitchcock 22' 5.5 PR

18. Taylor Swanson 20' 0.5

Discus - 1kg Junior High - Finals

6. Bailey Sellman 66' 5 PR

13. Emma Hitchcock 59' 5 PR

17. Taylor Swanson 55' 6 PR

Pole Vault Junior High - Finals

1. Dakota Horstman 7' 6 PR

Long Jump Junior High - Finals

14. Elizabeth Sorensen 10' 4

15. Bethany Kresl 10' 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.