Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed

Softball: Ciara Hudson, Morgan Moomey

Boys Tennis: Abraham Gomez, Sonny Gonzalez

Unified Bowling: Meagan Morgan

Volleyball: Shelbee Burke, Jaelynne Clarke

Each year since 2006, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Since its inception, the program has grown at a steady pace with 2,838 students earning the award in 2006-07 to 6,813 students honored during the 2020-2021 season. This 2021 fall season has garnered 2,662 more honorees, continuing the prestigious tradition in recognizing the efforts of high school students on and off of the playing field.

In all, approximately 87,000 students have earned the honor during the past 16 years.

The following leadership and scholarship guidelines apply to all of the students receiving this honor: