Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is proud to recognize Nebraska High School students who have earned the 2021 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. This NSAA program recognizes students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.
Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2021 Fall Sport and Activities include:
Boys Cross-Country: Drew Varner
Girls Cross-Country: Catherine Bryner, Carlye Kresl
Football: Aiden Benda, Daren McConville
Play: Production Carlye Kresl, Breana Specht
Volleyball: Mikayla Kumpf, Elizabeth Mayer
Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2021 Fall Sport and Activities include:
Boys Cross-Country: Christian Soriano
Girls Cross-Country: Mikayla Seebohm
Football: Nolan Nagaki, Wade Sanders
Girls Golf: Donna LeMunyan, Chloe Mann
Play Production: Sonya Behrends, Donna LeMunyan
Softball: Ciara Hudson, Morgan Moomey
Boys Tennis: Abraham Gomez, Sonny Gonzalez
Unified Bowling: Meagan Morgan
Volleyball: Shelbee Burke, Jaelynne Clarke
Each year since 2006, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
Since its inception, the program has grown at a steady pace with 2,838 students earning the award in 2006-07 to 6,813 students honored during the 2020-2021 season. This 2021 fall season has garnered 2,662 more honorees, continuing the prestigious tradition in recognizing the efforts of high school students on and off of the playing field.
In all, approximately 87,000 students have earned the honor during the past 16 years.
The following leadership and scholarship guidelines apply to all of the students receiving this honor:
1.) A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity that season.