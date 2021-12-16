 Skip to main content
Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed
Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed

Academic All-State Honors Announced

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is proud to recognize Nebraska High School students who have earned the 2021 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. This NSAA program recognizes students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2021 Fall Sport and Activities include:

Boys Cross-Country: Drew Varner

Girls Cross-Country: Catherine Bryner, Carlye Kresl

Football: Aiden Benda, Daren McConville

Play: Production Carlye Kresl, Breana Specht

Volleyball: Mikayla Kumpf, Elizabeth Mayer

Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2021 Fall Sport and Activities include:

Boys Cross-Country: Christian Soriano

Girls Cross-Country: Mikayla Seebohm

Football: Nolan Nagaki, Wade Sanders

Girls Golf: Donna LeMunyan, Chloe Mann

Play Production: Sonya Behrends, Donna LeMunyan

Softball: Ciara Hudson, Morgan Moomey

Boys Tennis: Abraham Gomez, Sonny Gonzalez

Unified Bowling: Meagan Morgan

Volleyball: Shelbee Burke, Jaelynne Clarke

Each year since 2006, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Since its inception, the program has grown at a steady pace with 2,838 students earning the award in 2006-07 to 6,813 students honored during the 2020-2021 season. This 2021 fall season has garnered 2,662 more honorees, continuing the prestigious tradition in recognizing the efforts of high school students on and off of the playing field.

In all, approximately 87,000 students have earned the honor during the past 16 years.

The following leadership and scholarship guidelines apply to all of the students receiving this honor:

1.) A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity that season.

2.) A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or A- (3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent).

