Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Fall 2022-2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity

Hemingford High School students earning this honor for 2022 Fall Sport and Activities include:

Boys Cross Country — Taren Hunter, Drew Varner

Girls Cross Country — Carlye Kresl

Football — Aiden Benda, Cody Galles

Play Production — Carlye Kresl, Breana Specht

Volleyball — Mikayla Kumpf, Breana Specht

Alliance High School students earning this honor for 2022 Fall Sport and Activities include: Boys Cross Country — Christian Soriano

Football — Benjamin Crowe, John Kollars

Girls Golf — Annaka Digmann, Emily McCune

Softball — Ciara Hudson, Hallie Schneider

Boys Tennis — Landyn Branstiter, Sonny Gonzalez

Volleyball — Jaelynne Clarke, Kenna Montes

Since its inception, the program has grown at a steady pace with 2,838 students earning the award in 2006-2007 to 7,271 students honored during the 2021-2022 season. This 2022 fall season has garnered 2,708 more honorees, continuing the prestigious tradition in recognizing the efforts of high school students on and off of the playing field.

In all, approximately 93,700 students have earned the honor during the past 17 years.

The following leadership and scholarship guidelines apply to all of the students receiving this honor:

1.) A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity that season.

2.) A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or A- (3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent).

For a complete list head to nsaahome.org/fall-ncpa-academic-all-state-award-list