 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BBCF 4-H Cat Show results

  • 0
BBCF 4-H Cat Show

Abigail LeMunyan

Results from the 4-H Cat Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing

Riley Bixby Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship

Anna Milne Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship

Keith Buskirk Int. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Int. Cat Showmanship

Katrina Karell Int. Cat Showmanship Purple;

Abigail LeMunyan Int. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Int. Cat Showmanship, Overall Cat Showman

Celia Buskirk Sr. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Sr. Cat Showmanship, Rs Overall Cat Showm

Keith Buskirk Long Hair Purple Oldest Exhibit, Rs. Champion Cat

People are also reading…

Anna Milne Long Hair Purple Most Unusually Marked, Most Spirited

Riley Bixby Short Hair Purple Best Personality

Celia Buskirk Short Hair Purple Champion Cat

Katrina Karell Short Hair Purple Best Groomed

Abigail LeMunyan Short Hair Purple Most Expressive Eyes

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News