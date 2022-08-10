BBCF 4-H Cat Show results

Results from the 4-H Cat Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Riley Bixby Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship
Anna Milne Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship
Keith Buskirk Int. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Int. Cat Showmanship
Katrina Karell Int. Cat Showmanship Purple;
Abigail LeMunyan Int. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Int. Cat Showmanship, Overall Cat Showman
Celia Buskirk Sr. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Sr. Cat Showmanship, Rs Overall Cat Showm
Keith Buskirk Long Hair Purple Oldest Exhibit, Rs. Champion Cat
Anna Milne Long Hair Purple Most Unusually Marked, Most Spirited
Riley Bixby Short Hair Purple Best Personality
Celia Buskirk Short Hair Purple Champion Cat
Katrina Karell Short Hair Purple Best Groomed
Abigail LeMunyan Short Hair Purple Most Expressive Eyes