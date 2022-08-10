 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Clothing Construction results

BBCF 4-H Clothing Construction

Clothing Construction Champions and Reserve Champions

Results from the 4-H Clothing Construction competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4

Exhibitor NameDivisionClass DescriptionRibbonSpecial PlacingState Fair
Riley BixbySTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsPillowcase (county only)Purple  
Delaney JelinekSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsPillowcase (county only)Blue  
Kaitlyn RobbinsSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsBag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only)PurpleRes. Jr. Construction 
Shannon  DyeSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsSimple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)Red  
Ainslee WoltmanSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsSimple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)Red  
Raelee WoltmanSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsSimple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)Purple  
Addelyn BrynerSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsSimple Dress (county only)Purple  
Autumn HenthornSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsSimple Dress (county only)Blue  
Quinn RobertsonSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsOther-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county onlyPurpleChampion Jr. Construction 
Eden FosterSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsUpcycle Simple Garment (county only)Blue  
Kamryn HaasSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsUpcycle Simple Garment (county only)Blue  
Tierney HeupelSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsUpcycle Simple Garment (county only)Red  
Harley PayneSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsUpcycle Simple Garment (county only)Blue  
Raegan SchumacherSTEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing FundamentalsUpcycle Simple Garment (county only)Red  
Sierra BanksSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple X
Shannon  DyeSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignBlue  
Ayla FosterSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Eden FosterSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Kamryn HaasSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Tierney HeupelSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Emily JohnstonSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Harley PayneSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Kaitlyn RobbinsSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Raegan SchumacherSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignBlue  
Ayvrie WaldronSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignPurple  
Ainslee WoltmanSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment with Original DesignBlue  
Katrina KarellSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleTextile Arts Garment or AccessoryPurple X
Shannon  DyeSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryRed  
Ayla FosterSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurple  
Eden FosterSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryBlue  
Kamryn HaasSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurpleChampion Junior Beyond the Needle 
Kaylee HenthornSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurpleRes. Sr. Beyond the NeedleX
Tierney HeupelSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryBlue  
Emily JohnstonSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurple  
Sierra JordanSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurple  
Harley PayneSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleBeginning Fashion AccessoryPurple  
Autumn HenthornSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleAdvanced Fashion AccessoryPurple X
Ayvrie WaldronSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleWearable Technology GarmentPurpleChampion Sr. Beyond the NeedleX
Addelyn BrynerSTEAM Clothing: Beyond the NeedleEmbellished Garment (county only)PurpleRes. Champion Jr. Beyond the Needle 
Ayla FosterSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingUpcycled GarmentBlue  
Emily JohnstonSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingUpcycled GarmentBlue  
Ayla FosterSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingDressBlue  
Katrina KarellSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingDressPurple X
Ainslee WoltmanSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingRomper or JumpsuitPurpleChampion Sr. ConstructionX
Sierra BanksSTEAM Clothing 2 - Simply SewingGarment Constructed From Sustainable or Unconventional FibersPurpleRes Sr. ConstructionX
Ashley CarrCrochetLevel 2 Crocheted ClothingPurple X
Emily JohnstonQuilt QuestBarn Quilt Created Less than 4 x 4Purple X
Cecilia ArnesonQuilt QuestService Project QuiltPurple  
Riley BixbyQuilt QuestService Project QuiltPurple  
Eden FosterQuilt QuestService Project QuiltPurple  
Kamryn HaasQuilt QuestService Project QuiltPurple  
Braylee HansenQuilt QuestService Project QuiltPurple  
Sierra JordanQuilt QuestLevel 1 Quilted Exhibit-SmallRed  
Raegan SchumacherQuilt QuestLevel 1 Quilted Exhibit-LargePurpleRes. Champion Quilt QuestX
Makenna QuickQuilt QuestLevel II Quilted Exhibit-LargePurpleChampion Quilt QuestX
Ayvrie WaldronShopping in StyleBest Buy for Your Buck - Ages 14-18PurpleChampion Shopping in Style NotebookX
      
