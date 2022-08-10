BBCF 4-H Clothing Construction

Results from the 4-H Clothing Construction competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4
|Exhibitor Name
|Division
|Class Description
|Ribbon
|Special Placing
|State Fair
|Riley Bixby
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Pillowcase (county only)
|Purple
|Delaney Jelinek
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Pillowcase (county only)
|Blue
|Kaitlyn Robbins
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Bag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only)
|Purple
|Res. Jr. Construction
|Shannon Dye
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)
|Red
|Ainslee Woltman
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)
|Red
|Raelee Woltman
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only)
|Purple
|Addelyn Bryner
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Simple Dress (county only)
|Purple
|Autumn Henthorn
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Simple Dress (county only)
|Blue
|Quinn Robertson
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Other-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county only
|Purple
|Champion Jr. Construction
|Eden Foster
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Upcycle Simple Garment (county only)
|Blue
|Kamryn Haas
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Upcycle Simple Garment (county only)
|Blue
|Tierney Heupel
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Upcycle Simple Garment (county only)
|Red
|Harley Payne
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Upcycle Simple Garment (county only)
|Blue
|Raegan Schumacher
|STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals
|Upcycle Simple Garment (county only)
|Red
|Sierra Banks
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|X
|Shannon Dye
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Blue
|Ayla Foster
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Eden Foster
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Kamryn Haas
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Tierney Heupel
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Emily Johnston
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Harley Payne
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Kaitlyn Robbins
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Raegan Schumacher
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Blue
|Ayvrie Waldron
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Purple
|Ainslee Woltman
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment with Original Design
|Blue
|Katrina Karell
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Textile Arts Garment or Accessory
|Purple
|X
|Shannon Dye
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Red
|Ayla Foster
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Eden Foster
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Blue
|Kamryn Haas
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Champion Junior Beyond the Needle
|Kaylee Henthorn
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Res. Sr. Beyond the Needle
|X
|Tierney Heupel
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Blue
|Emily Johnston
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Sierra Jordan
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Harley Payne
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Beginning Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|Autumn Henthorn
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Advanced Fashion Accessory
|Purple
|X
|Ayvrie Waldron
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Wearable Technology Garment
|Purple
|Champion Sr. Beyond the Needle
|X
|Addelyn Bryner
|STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle
|Embellished Garment (county only)
|Purple
|Res. Champion Jr. Beyond the Needle
|Ayla Foster
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Upcycled Garment
|Blue
|Emily Johnston
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Upcycled Garment
|Blue
|Ayla Foster
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Dress
|Blue
|Katrina Karell
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Dress
|Purple
|X
|Ainslee Woltman
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Romper or Jumpsuit
|Purple
|Champion Sr. Construction
|X
|Sierra Banks
|STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing
|Garment Constructed From Sustainable or Unconventional Fibers
|Purple
|Res Sr. Construction
|X
|Ashley Carr
|Crochet
|Level 2 Crocheted Clothing
|Purple
|X
|Emily Johnston
|Quilt Quest
|Barn Quilt Created Less than 4 x 4
|Purple
|X
|Cecilia Arneson
|Quilt Quest
|Service Project Quilt
|Purple
|Riley Bixby
|Quilt Quest
|Service Project Quilt
|Purple
|Eden Foster
|Quilt Quest
|Service Project Quilt
|Purple
|Kamryn Haas
|Quilt Quest
|Service Project Quilt
|Purple
|Braylee Hansen
|Quilt Quest
|Service Project Quilt
|Purple
|Sierra Jordan
|Quilt Quest
|Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small
|Red
|Raegan Schumacher
|Quilt Quest
|Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large
|Purple
|Res. Champion Quilt Quest
|X
|Makenna Quick
|Quilt Quest
|Level II Quilted Exhibit-Large
|Purple
|Champion Quilt Quest
|X
|Ayvrie Waldron
|Shopping in Style
|Best Buy for Your Buck - Ages 14-18
|Purple
|Champion Shopping in Style Notebook
|X