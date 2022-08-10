 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BBCF 4-H Culinary Challenge results

  • 0
BBCF 4-H Culinary Challenge

Box Butte County 4-H Culinary Challenge contestants: Eden Foster, Hannah Chatterton, Ayla Foster, and Anna Milne.

Results from the 4-H Clothing Construction competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4

Exhibitor Name

Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair

Anna Milne 4-H Culinary Challenge Junior (ages 8-9 as of Jan. 1) county only Blue; ;

Ayla Foster 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Reserve Champion Culinary Challenge Team X

Eden Foster 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Champion Culinary Challenge Team X

Hannah Chatterton 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Champion Culinary Challenge Team X

Ruby Heckman 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Reserve Champion Culinary Challenge Team X

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News