BBCF 4-H Culinary Challenge

Results from the 4-H Clothing Construction competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4
Exhibitor Name
Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair
Anna Milne 4-H Culinary Challenge Junior (ages 8-9 as of Jan. 1) county only Blue; ;
Ayla Foster 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Reserve Champion Culinary Challenge Team X
Eden Foster 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Champion Culinary Challenge Team X
Hannah Chatterton 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Champion Culinary Challenge Team X
Ruby Heckman 4-H Culinary Challenge Intermediate (ages 10-13 as of Jan. 1) Purple Reserve Champion Culinary Challenge Team X