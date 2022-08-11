 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Dog Show results

BBCF 4-H Dog Show

BBCF 4-H Dog Show Competitors

Results from the 4-H Dog Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing

Riley Bixby Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship, Rs. Overall Dog Show

Corley Connor Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Rs Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship

Carly Harwood Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple;

Sierra Banks Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple Rs Champion Sr. Dog Showmanship

Catherine Bryner Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple Champion Sr. Dog Showmanship, Overall Dog Showmans

Zoe Bunnell Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple;

BBCF 4-H Dog Show

Sierra Banks

Riley Bixby Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division A Blue;

Carly Harwood Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division B Purple Rs. Beginning Obedience

Anna Milne Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division B Purple Champion Beginning Obedience, Overall Dog Obedienc

Corley Connor Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division C Blue;

Sierra Banks Dog Obedience Novice A Purple Champion Novice, Rs. Overall Dog Obedience

Zoe Bunnell Dog Obedience Novice A Blue;

BBCF 4-H Dog Show

Anna Milne — Champion Dog Rally in the Beginning Dog Rally Class

Keyra Klein Dog Obedience Novice A Purple Rs Champion Novice

Catherine Bryner Dog Obedience Graduate Novice Blue;

Anna Milne Dog Obedience Beginning Dog Rally Purple Champion Dog Rally

