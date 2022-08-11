BBCF 4-H Dog Show results

Results from the 4-H Dog Show at the Box Butte County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Riley Bixby Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship, Rs. Overall Dog Show
Corley Connor Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple Rs Champion Jr. Dog Showmanship
Carly Harwood Dog Showmanship Junior Dog Showmanship (8-10) Purple;
Sierra Banks Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple Rs Champion Sr. Dog Showmanship
Catherine Bryner Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple Champion Sr. Dog Showmanship, Overall Dog Showmans
Zoe Bunnell Dog Showmanship Senior Dog Showmanship (14-18) Purple;
Riley Bixby Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division A Blue;
Carly Harwood Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division B Purple Rs. Beginning Obedience
Anna Milne Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division B Purple Champion Beginning Obedience, Overall Dog Obedienc
Corley Connor Dog Obedience Beginning Novice Division C Blue;
Sierra Banks Dog Obedience Novice A Purple Champion Novice, Rs. Overall Dog Obedience
Zoe Bunnell Dog Obedience Novice A Blue;
Keyra Klein Dog Obedience Novice A Purple Rs Champion Novice
Catherine Bryner Dog Obedience Graduate Novice Blue;
Anna Milne Dog Obedience Beginning Dog Rally Purple Champion Dog Rally