BBCF 4-H Fashion Show results

BBCF 4-H Fashion Show

Fashion Show Champion and Reserve Champion Models: Addelyn Bryner, Ayvrie Waldron, Anna Milne, Eden Foster, Kamryn Haas, and Sierra Banks

Results from the 4-H Fashion Show competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4

Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair

Sierra Banks Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;

Ayla Foster Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;

Emily Johnston Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;

Katrina Karell Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Purple;

Ayvrie Waldron Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Purple Champion Senior Model X;

BBCF 4-H Fashion Show

Riley Bixby

Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Shannon Dye Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Eden Foster Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Purple Res Junior Model;

Kamryn Haas Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Purple Champion Overall Model, Champion Junior Model;

BBCF 4-H Fashion Show

Harley Payne Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue; 

Riley Bixby Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;

Shannon Dye Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Eden Foster Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;

Kamryn Haas Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;

Delaney Jelinek Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Harley Payne Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;

Quinn Robertson Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;

Sierra Banks Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple Res Senior Model X;

Ayla Foster Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple; 

Emily Johnston Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Blue; 

Katrina Karell Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple;

Anna Milne Fashion Show Shopping in Style — Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report Blue Res Shopping in Style Model;

Ayvrie Waldron Fashion Show Shopping in Style — Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report Purple Champion Shopping in Style Model X;

Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show Attention Shoppers (8 & 9) county only Blue Champion Attention Shoppers Model;

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunda…

