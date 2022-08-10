BBCF 4-H Fashion Show results

Results from the 4-H Fashion Show competition at the Box Butte County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4
Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing State Fair
Sierra Banks Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;
Ayla Foster Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;
Emily Johnston Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Blue;
Katrina Karell Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Purple;
Ayvrie Waldron Fashion Show Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) Purple Champion Senior Model X;
Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
People are also reading…
Shannon Dye Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Eden Foster Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Purple Res Junior Model;
Kamryn Haas Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Purple Champion Overall Model, Champion Junior Model;
Harley Payne Fashion Show Beyond the Needle — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Riley Bixby Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;
Shannon Dye Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Eden Foster Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;
Kamryn Haas Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;
Delaney Jelinek Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Harley Payne Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Blue;
Quinn Robertson Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 1 — Jr. (8-11) Purple;
Sierra Banks Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple Res Senior Model X;
Ayla Foster Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple;
Emily Johnston Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Blue;
Katrina Karell Fashion Show STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. Purple;
Anna Milne Fashion Show Shopping in Style — Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report Blue Res Shopping in Style Model;
Ayvrie Waldron Fashion Show Shopping in Style — Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report Purple Champion Shopping in Style Model X;
Addelyn Bryner Fashion Show Attention Shoppers (8 & 9) county only Blue Champion Attention Shoppers Model;