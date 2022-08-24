BBCF 4-H Poultry Show results

Results from the 4-H Poultry Show at the Box Butte County Fair.
Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Corley Connor Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Showmanship
Silas Daugherty Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;
Callin Foster Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;
Bristyl Helms Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs Champion Jr Showmanship
Kade Johnston Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple;
Tripp Moseman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;
Hannah Chatterton Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue;
Jonas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue;
Eden Foster Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple;
Emily Johnston Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Int. Showmanship
Katrina Karell Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Int. Showmanship
Fletcher Moseman Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple;
Zoe Bunnell Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Sr. Showmanship
Mekayla Chatterton Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Sr. Showmanship
Keyra Klein Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple;
Hannah Chatterton Standard — American Blue;
Mekayla Chatterton Standard — American Blue;
Corley Connor Standard — American Blue;
Corley Connor Standard — American Purple;
Ayla Foster Standard — American Purple;
Ayla Foster Standard — American Blue;
Callin Foster Standard — American Purple;
Callin Foster Standard — American Purple;
Eden Foster Standard — American Blue;
Kade Johnston Standard — American Purple;
Katrina Karell Standard — American Purple Top American Poultry
Keyra Klein Standard — American Purple Rs. Top Asiatic Poultry
Ayla Foster Standard- Asiatic Blue;
Eden Foster Standard- Asiatic Purple;
Carly Harwood Standard- Asiatic Blue;
Emily Johnston Standard- Asiatic Purple Best in Show Poultry
James Lanier Standard- Asiatic Red;
Zoe Bunnell Standard — English Blue;
Braden Connor Standard — English Purple;
Corley Connor Standard — English Red;
Jonas Daugherty Standard — English Blue;
Silas Daugherty Standard — English Purple;
Ayla Foster Standard — English Purple Rs. Top American Poultry
Callin Foster Standard — English Blue;
Eden Foster Standard — English Blue;
Emily Johnston Standard — English Purple;
Emily Johnston Standard — English Purple;
Kade Johnston Standard — English Blue;
Kade Johnston Standard — English Blue;
Katrina Karell Standard — English Red;
Keyra Klein Standard — English Blue;
Keyra Klein Standard — English Purple Top English Poultry
Fletcher Moseman Standard — English Red;
Tripp Moseman Standard — English Purple;
Zoe Bunnell Standard — Mediterranean Blue;
Fletcher Moseman Standard — Mediterranean Purple Top Mediterranean Poultry
Zoe Bunnell Standard — Continental Purple;
Hannah Chatterton Standard — Continental Blue;
Mekayla Chatterton Standard — Continental Blue;
Braden Connor Standard — Continental Blue;
Callin Foster Standard — Continental Purple;
Kade Johnston Standard — Continental Blue;
Katrina Karell Standard — Continental Blue;
Keyra Klein Standard — Continental Purple Top Continental Poultry
Fletcher Moseman Standard — Continental Purple;
Fletcher Moseman Standard — Continental Blue;
Tripp Moseman Standard — Continental Blue;
Ayla Foster Standard — Other Purple;
Callin Foster Standard — Other Blue;
Eden Foster Standard — Other Blue;
Bristyl Helms Standard — Other Purple;
Bristyl Helms Standard — Other Blue;
Emily Johnston Standard — Other Purple Top Other Poultry
Katrina Karell Standard — Other Purple;
Fletcher Moseman Standard — Other Blue;
Tripp Moseman Standard — Other Blue;
Kade Johnston Bantam — Game Class Blue;
Eden Foster Bantam — Single Comb Clean Legged Blue;
Callin Foster Bantam — Rose Comb Clean Legged Purple Top Clean Legged Bantam
Braden Connor Bantam — Feather Legged Purple Reserve Best in Show Poultry
Corley Connor Bantam — Feather Legged Purple;
Keyra Klein Bantam — Feather Legged Blue;
Corley Connor Duck — Medium Weight Blue;
Emily Johnston Duck — Medium Weight Blue;
Emily Johnston Duck — Medium Weight Purple Top Duck
James Lanier Duck — Medium Weight Purple;
Braden Connor Duck — Light Weight Purple;
Keyra Klein Duck — Bantam Purple;
James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Blue;
James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Blue;
James Lanier Turkey Purple;
Zoe Bunnell One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue;
Braden Connor One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;
Emily Johnston One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;
Keyra Klein One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;
Kade Johnston One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue