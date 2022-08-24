 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BBCF 4-H Poultry Show results

  • 0
BBCF 4-H Poultry Show results

Kade Johnston, Braden Connor and Emily Johnston

Results from the 4-H Poultry Show at the Box Butte County Fair.

Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing

Corley Connor Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Showmanship

Silas Daugherty Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;

Callin Foster Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;

Bristyl Helms Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs Champion Jr Showmanship

Kade Johnston Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple;

Tripp Moseman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue;

Hannah Chatterton Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue;

Jonas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue;

People are also reading…

Eden Foster Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple;

Emily Johnston Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Int. Showmanship

BBCF 4-H Poultry Show results

Zoe Bunnell

Katrina Karell Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Int. Showmanship

Fletcher Moseman Int. Poultry Showmanship Purple;

Zoe Bunnell Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Sr. Showmanship

Mekayla Chatterton Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Sr. Showmanship

Keyra Klein Sr. Poultry Showmanship Purple;

Hannah Chatterton Standard — American Blue;

Mekayla Chatterton Standard — American Blue;

Corley Connor Standard — American Blue;

Corley Connor Standard — American Purple;

Ayla Foster Standard — American Purple;

Ayla Foster Standard — American Blue;

Callin Foster Standard — American Purple;

Callin Foster Standard — American Purple;

Eden Foster Standard — American Blue;

Kade Johnston Standard — American Purple;

Katrina Karell Standard — American Purple Top American Poultry

Keyra Klein Standard — American Purple Rs. Top Asiatic Poultry

Ayla Foster Standard- Asiatic Blue;

Eden Foster Standard- Asiatic Purple;

Carly Harwood Standard- Asiatic Blue;

Emily Johnston Standard- Asiatic Purple Best in Show Poultry

James Lanier Standard- Asiatic Red;

Zoe Bunnell Standard — English Blue;

Braden Connor Standard — English Purple;

Corley Connor Standard — English Red;

Jonas Daugherty Standard — English Blue;

Silas Daugherty Standard — English Purple;

Ayla Foster Standard — English Purple Rs. Top American Poultry

Callin Foster Standard — English Blue;

Eden Foster Standard — English Blue;

Emily Johnston Standard — English Purple;

Emily Johnston Standard — English Purple;

Kade Johnston Standard — English Blue;

Kade Johnston Standard — English Blue;

Katrina Karell Standard — English Red;

Keyra Klein Standard — English Blue;

Keyra Klein Standard — English Purple Top English Poultry

Fletcher Moseman Standard — English Red;

Tripp Moseman Standard — English Purple;

Zoe Bunnell Standard — Mediterranean Blue;

Fletcher Moseman Standard — Mediterranean Purple Top Mediterranean Poultry

Zoe Bunnell Standard — Continental Purple;

Hannah Chatterton Standard — Continental Blue;

Mekayla Chatterton Standard — Continental Blue;

Braden Connor Standard — Continental Blue;

Callin Foster Standard — Continental Purple;

Kade Johnston Standard — Continental Blue;

Katrina Karell Standard — Continental Blue;

BBCF 4-H Poultry Show results

Box Butte County Fair 4-H Poultry Show Contestants

Keyra Klein Standard — Continental Purple Top Continental Poultry

Fletcher Moseman Standard — Continental Purple;

Fletcher Moseman Standard — Continental Blue;

Tripp Moseman Standard — Continental Blue;

Ayla Foster Standard — Other Purple;

Callin Foster Standard — Other Blue;

Eden Foster Standard — Other Blue;

Bristyl Helms Standard — Other Purple;

Bristyl Helms Standard — Other Blue;

Emily Johnston Standard — Other Purple Top Other Poultry

Katrina Karell Standard — Other Purple;

Fletcher Moseman Standard — Other Blue;

Tripp Moseman Standard — Other Blue;

Kade Johnston Bantam — Game Class Blue;

Eden Foster Bantam — Single Comb Clean Legged Blue;

Callin Foster Bantam — Rose Comb Clean Legged Purple Top Clean Legged Bantam

Braden Connor Bantam — Feather Legged Purple Reserve Best in Show Poultry

Corley Connor Bantam — Feather Legged Purple;

Keyra Klein Bantam — Feather Legged Blue;

Corley Connor Duck — Medium Weight Blue;

Emily Johnston Duck — Medium Weight Blue;

Emily Johnston Duck — Medium Weight Purple Top Duck

James Lanier Duck — Medium Weight Purple;

Braden Connor Duck — Light Weight Purple;

Keyra Klein Duck — Bantam Purple;

James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Blue;

James Lanier Goose — Heavy Weight Blue;

James Lanier Turkey Purple;

Zoe Bunnell One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Blue;

Braden Connor One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;

Emily Johnston One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;

Keyra Klein One (1) Dozen Brown Eggs Purple;

Kade Johnston One (1) Dozen Other Colored Eggs Blue

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Box Butte Bad Boys State Champions

Box Butte Bad Boys State Champions

The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U baseball team won their second straight Cal Ripken Nebraska State Title July 9-11 at Sudman Field in Alliance.

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunda…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News