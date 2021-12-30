Best Year for Radspinner

“Something I’ll always remember,” said Hemingford High School senior Sarina Radspinner.
Radspinner was named Outstanding Female Performer for her role as Helen Henley in the One-Act Performace at the NSAA State Play Production Championships.
The Rosie the Riveter play earned the Hemingford team a runner-up trophy. The play takes a look at World War II from the home front. It is loosely based on the story behind the iconic World War II image of Rosie the Riveter and explores one possible story of how Rosie came to be the symbol of the ‘We Can Do It!’ campaign during World War II.
The story opens in 1942, as Eddie, the owner of Eddie’s Auto Parts Factory, is struggling due to a freeze on the manufacturing of car parts. His secretary, Rosie, wonders if the factory can secure a government contract and make airplane parts instead. Unlike Rosie, Radspinner’s character, Helen did not believe that women should leave their households to go work at Eddie’s factory.
The play also tells the story of Helen’s romance with her betrothed John Stanley as he is drafted by the Army and killed in action.
Radspinner could not have pictured that her fourth and final year of One-Act would end in receiving honor of Outstanding Female Performer.
“This was probably one of the best years that we had,” said Radspinner. “This is the one I’m going to remember for a long time that’s for sure.”
“They did all of the NSAA awards first then announced a couple of awards for each school,” recalled Radspinner. “They called my name for Hemingford and I was just so excited. I could not believe it. Honestly it was just the best thing ever to be on stage at state!”
“But then they called my name for Overall Outstanding Actress and I was in shock,” she said. “I just stood there, completely stunned. I was so happy that I started crying when I was walking off.”
“It’s a lot of work but it was definitely worth it,” she noted.
She also acted a long side her sister Madelyn Radspinner.
“It was so awesome that my last year and her first year of One-Act we got to compete at State,” she said. “It’s nice that we can share this interest along with art. I really enjoyed having her there with me during the different competitions we went to.”
“This year we did such a fun play,” Radspinner said. “It was something different. When we heard that it was set in the 1940’s we thought that would be fun because we had never done a war play before. Last year we did a serious play but before that we had done funny plays. I was a little surprised that we did not do a funny play this year but it panned out well.”
“It was really interesting for me to play a 1940’s socialite when I’m a 17 year old high schooler,” she laughed. “But that’s what One-Act is. You get to be something else that’s really exciting. You get to dress up in different outfits and play someone else.”
“People always ask why I don’t get stage fright,” she said with a smile. “But literally you are not you on stage, you’re the character so you get to have fun with whatever person you are playing and just go with it. I mean I do get nervous and worry that I’m going to forget a line but you’ve put in the practice and you know your character so I just have fun.”
Radspinner is looking at going to college in Wisconsin as her family is going to be moving back home to Minnesota after she graduates.