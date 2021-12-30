Best Year for Radspinner

“This was probably one of the best years that we had,” said Radspinner. “This is the one I’m going to remember for a long time that’s for sure.”

“They did all of the NSAA awards first then announced a couple of awards for each school,” recalled Radspinner. “They called my name for Hemingford and I was just so excited. I could not believe it. Honestly it was just the best thing ever to be on stage at state!”

“But then they called my name for Overall Outstanding Actress and I was in shock,” she said. “I just stood there, completely stunned. I was so happy that I started crying when I was walking off.”

“It’s a lot of work but it was definitely worth it,” she noted.

She also acted a long side her sister Madelyn Radspinner.

“It was so awesome that my last year and her first year of One-Act we got to compete at State,” she said. “It’s nice that we can share this interest along with art. I really enjoyed having her there with me during the different competitions we went to.”