Big Red Scrimmages, Tailgate Party Friday

The Hemingford Bobcat Fall Sports Teams gear up for the 2022-2023 season.

Please join the Hemingford Bobcat Nation and the Hemingford Boosters for the Big Red Scrimmages and Tailgate Part on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Volleyball Scrimmage will be in the gym starting at 5 p.m. Watch as the new team goes head to head against each other in a fun scrimmage game.

A Cross Country parent meeting will be in Coach Jayme Clarks room in the east modular at 5:30 p.m.

There have already been a few changes to the cross country schedule this year so if you have athletes in cross country you may not want to miss this meeting.

Also at 5:30 p.m. will be a Football parent meeting in the grandstands followed by a Bobcat Football scrimmage on the field at 6 p.m. Please bring your bottled water/Gatorade donations for the teams to the football scrimmage.

The tailgate meal will start at 6:30 p.m. at the west end zone near the concession stand.

Booster memberships will be available for $25. All donations go directly to support Hemingford's youth in ALL activities. The Boosters thank you in advance for your monetary donations.

The Hemingford Boosters are taking sealed bids for four parking spots at the Bobcat Football Field for the four scheduled home games. The four highest bidders will get the luxury of parking in his/her personalized parking spot during the games. Plus, the highest bidders will receive two free popcorns, two candy bars, two sodas, free passes into the games and two tickets to the tailgates for each home game.

Bids need to be received no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and can be dropped off at the Hemingford Credit Union at 801 Box Butte.

Winners will be announced at the Big Red BBQ on Friday.

The 2022-2023 Hemingford Bobcat Activity Schedules are now available at the following businesses in Hemingford:

Farmers Coop Elevator Co.

Table Top Meats

Raben's Market/Raps Liquor

Nebraska Bank

Village Pizza

Mobius/Hemingford Telephone

VALOR General Store

Dave's Pharmacy

Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union

**Please note a copy of this schedule will be sent home with students in their packets on the first day of school.