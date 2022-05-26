Bobcat athletes honored at banquet

The Hemingford Booster Club hosted the Hemingford High School Athletic Banquet on Monday, May 16, in the multipurpose hall at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds.

Booster Club President Tonya Mayer introduced the guest speaker for the evening as HHS Graduate from the Class of 1989, Joe Planansky.

As a Bobcat wrestler, he was undefeated and won the Class C championship at 189 pounds. However, his success came from the football field. After his successful days playing football as a Hemingford Bobcat, Planansky was a four-year starter for Chadron State College. During college he was a three-time unanimous all-conference selection and was chosen by his teammates as the Eagles' most valuable player as both a junior and a senior.

During his senior year, most NFL teams sent scouts to Chadron to check him out. He was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and signed a contract that spring with the Miami Dolphins in 1995. His NFL career ended in the fall of 1996 when he asked for his release.

Planansky took to the podium and admitted to be nervous to be speaking to the packed room.

He urged athletes and students to be a great person.

“One of the sayings that we have in our house is ‘Good is the biggest enemy of great’,” said Planansky. “We have to know what it is to be a great person. The first thing you have to do to be a great person is to find out who you are. If you don’t know who you are then how could you be a great person.”

“I’m going to tell a little embarrassing story,” he said. “I remember when I was a sophomore and we were playing Bayard in football. I was a starting middle linebacker and had some friends that had graduated the year before that told me when you were on the field you had to be loud. You have to make sure everyone knows where you’re at and you have to intimidate people. So that whole game I was out there whooping and hollering and I was probably the biggest jerk out there on that field. I remember sitting in my room that night thinking that I embarrassed myself, my family, my team and my town. I told myself that would never happen again. If I’m going to be great at something, I’m going to let my actions on the field speak for me.”

“Students today have a lot tougher time than we have,” Planansky said. “When we ran into people that we did not like we could go home and get away from them; with social media, you can’t get away from them so it’s a little bit tougher. But you need to work on being that great person. If there’s some trash in the hallway, pick it up. If you see someone having a rough day, talk to them. Don’t be the bully. One of the most important things you can be is humble.”

“Try to be that good teammate that cheers on your other teammates; cheer them on,” he said. “If you can cheer other people on then not only do they become better but you become better and everybody wins.”

“I’m talking to parents, teachers, coaches as well as the students,” said Planansky. “It’s tough but we can always be a little bit better. No one is asking you to be perfect but we can always be better.”

He urged athletes and students to be a great student.

“In ten years, nobody is going to know you played basketball but the entire world is going to know if you got an education,” said Planansky. “Sports are short lived. Go look at an Olympic record book and tell me how many Olympic athletes are above the age of 35; you’re not going to find many. You have a whole life after sports so you better get an education and you better be a good student.”

Lastly he urged them to be great athletes.

“You have a truly unique experience here in Hemingford,” he said. “My daughter graduated from a high school with 2,500 students in it last year. She played on the varsity volleyball team where 42 tried out for the team. They did not have to cut a single person off that team. I would have to guess that Hemingford High School darn near has that many girls trying out for volleyball because you have the support around you. There are more people in this room right now than would show up at the varsity volleyball games. So you have this unique experience of a community that loves and supports you and follows you. I always laughed and joked that if I was a nefarious character that I would come rob Hemingford during a Friday night football game because the whole town is at the game.”

Hemingford senior Ethan Specht received the Bobcat 12 Award for lettering in all three sports all four years of high school.

The following is a list of Lettering Hemingford High School students:

9TH GRADE

Gavin Bell – Track, Basketball, Cross County, One Act

Zoe Bunnell – One Act

Serenity Dillard – Cross County, One Act, Choir

Cody Galles – Football, Basketball

Michael Helmink – Football, One Act

Aurora Hinman – Cross County, Wrestling, Track, Band

Boady Hunter – Cross Country, Track, Band

Madelyn Radspinner – Wrestling, One–Act

Ramona Lee Ramos – Choir

Nathan Randolph – Football, Wrestling, One Act

Teagan Straub – Golf

Elijah Walker – Football, Wrestling

Ariel Warner – Choir, Cheer

10TH GRADE

Aiden Benda – Football, Basketball

Jacob Ferguson – One Act

Isabell Gomez – Volleyball, Wrestling, Track, One Act, Band

Lilly Hassenhauer-Brown – One Act, Band

Savanna Hickman – One Act

Jaxon Keane – Band

Carlye Kresl – Cross Country, Track, One Act, Band

Mikayla Kumpf – Volleyball, Basketball

Madisen Meek – Cross Country, One Act, Speech, Band, Cheer

Ethan Plog – One Act, Band

Dax Powell – Golf

Breana Specht – Volleyball, One Act, Cheer

Drew Varner – Cross Country, Golf, Wrestling, One Act

Brookelynn Warner – Volleyball, Basketball, Track

11th GRADE

Karissa Christopherson – Volleyball

Catherine Bryner – Cross Country, Basketball, Track,

Avery Davies – Volleyball, Basketball

Jett Eggers – Football

Caiden Hill – Basketball

Zane Hinman – Cross Country, Track

Jordan Hollinrake – Football

Taren Hunter – One Act, Speech

Arielle Lawrence – Speech, Cheer

Hayden McDonald – Football

Brayden McGowan – Wrestling

Brinna Phillips – Volleyball, Cheer

Neo Powell – Golf

Xander Robb – One Act

Emma Roberts – Volleyball

Rick Turek – Football, Basketball

Kambree Walker – Volleyball, Basketball

Creel Weber – Wrestling

Rylie Wright – One Act, Cheer

Hunter Wyland – Football, Basketball, Track

Maslyn Yardley – Wrestling

12th GRADE

Kamryn Ash – Basketball

Braden Christopherson – Cross Country

Lilly Cuevas – One Act

Destiny Hanson – Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Band, Choir

Connor Lund – Football

Elizabeth Mayer – Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Choir

Daren McConville – Football, Basketball, Golf

Sierra Miller – One Act

Sarina Radspinner – One Act, Choir

Bayden Solberg – Football

Ethan Specht – Football, Basketball, Golf

Alysen Turek – Basketball

“Congratulations to all of the athletes,” said Mayer. “The Boosters would also like to thank everyone for supporting the kids on and off the field, court, and/or track, and of course, a big thank you to the coaches for making a difference in our children's lives.”

Coach Josh Dean announced awards for the track and field team.

• Teammate of the Year was awarded to Elizabeth Mayer and Gavin Bell.

• Most Improved – Elizabeth Mayer with 11 personal records and Cody Rathjen with eight personal records.

• Outstanding Trackster – Catherine Bryner and Hunter Wyland earned the most points for their team

Coach Pete Gomez announced awards for girls wrestling.

• Best Record – Isabell Gomez

• Aurora Hinman – Fearless Award

• Gomez acknowledged the other two members of the team: Madelyn Radspinner and Maslyn Yardley.

“The sky is the limit with these ladies,” said Gomez. “There are no other girls wrestling in the Panhandle Conference so all of these ladies are All-Conference Panhandle Conference.”

Coach Joe Collins announced a few awards for golf.

• Mr. Consistent – Was going to be Drew Varner but districts the award went to Neo Powell

• Most Improved – Teagan Straub

• Most Valuable Golfer – Dax Powell

Cross Country Coach Jamie Clark presented cross country awards.

• Most Improved – Drew Varner and Serenity Dillard

• Team Captains – Carlye Kresl, Zane Hinman, Aurora Hinman

Coach Tamara Bila announced cheer awards.

• Most Spirited - Rylie Wright

• Most Perseverance – Ariel Lawrence

• Best Performance in Athleticism – Breanna Specht

• Brightest Smile – Madi Meek

• Most Improved – Ariel Warner

• Best Leadership - Brinna Phillips, she was also announced as next year’s cheer captain.

Breana Specht was recognized for having a 94 percent serve record in volleyball.

Jordan Hollinrake was awarded the Champion of Character Award for football.

