Bobcat Basketball records near even

By KAY BAKKEHAUG
Hemingford Ledger
The Hemingford Boys Varsity Basketball team has an overall record of 5-7 so far this season.
During the home game on Thursday, January 6 they took on the Garden County Eagles in a nail-biter but came out victorious by one point following double overtime.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 OT2 Final
Garden County 10 17 18 11 3 3 62
Hemingford 18 14 10 14 3 4 63
Bobcats Rick Turek and Hunter Wyland both scored 19 points for their team with Caiden Hill not far behind with 13.
Other Bobcat scorers were Aiden Benda with 6 points and Ethan Specht with 5.
Eagle player Dillon Christansen scored a whopping 22 points for his team.
The boys headed to Minatare on Friday to take on the Indians. Bobcats scored another win by 60 to 36.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Hemingford 9 20 10 21 60
Minatare 15 2 10 9 36
Bobcat Hunter Wyland had a big game with a total of 24 points scored. Rick Turek scored 10 and Daren McConville a total of 9.
The Bobcats took on the Chadron Eagles and lost by 25 to 57 during Tuesday’s game.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Chadron 15 8 23 11 57
Hemingford 7 2 9 7 25
Bobcat Caiden Hill was the lead scorer for his team with 6. Turek and Wyland both scored 5.
Eagles player Xander Provance scored 18 for his team.
The Hemingford Girls Basketball team currently holds a 6-6 record and is ranked 4th in their District.
They took on the Garden County girls at home on Thursday, January 6 winning 57 to 21
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Garden County 3 3 9 6 21
Hemingford 16 17 16 8 57
The Ladycats headed to Minatare on Friday and brought home another win with the final score of 67 to 18.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Hemingford 18 14 20 15 67