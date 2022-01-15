Bobcat Basketball records near even

By KAY BAKKEHAUG

Hemingford Ledger

The Hemingford Boys Varsity Basketball team has an overall record of 5-7 so far this season.

During the home game on Thursday, January 6 they took on the Garden County Eagles in a nail-biter but came out victorious by one point following double overtime.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 OT2 Final

Garden County 10 17 18 11 3 3 62

Hemingford 18 14 10 14 3 4 63

Bobcats Rick Turek and Hunter Wyland both scored 19 points for their team with Caiden Hill not far behind with 13.

Other Bobcat scorers were Aiden Benda with 6 points and Ethan Specht with 5.