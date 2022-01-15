 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcat Basketball records near even
By KAY BAKKEHAUG

Hemingford Ledger

The Hemingford Boys Varsity Basketball team has an overall record of 5-7 so far this season.

During the home game on Thursday, January 6 they took on the Garden County Eagles in a nail-biter but came out victorious by one point following double overtime.

                             Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          OT1       OT2        Final

Garden County     10           17           18           11           3         3            62

Hemingford          18           14           10           14           3         4              63

Bobcats Rick Turek and Hunter Wyland both scored 19 points for their team with Caiden Hill not far behind with 13.

Other Bobcat scorers were Aiden Benda with 6 points and Ethan Specht with 5.

Eagle player Dillon Christansen scored a whopping 22 points for his team.

The boys headed to Minatare on Friday to take on the Indians. Bobcats scored another win by 60 to 36.

                        Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          Final

Hemingford        9              20           10           21           60

Minatare             15           2              10           9              36

Bobcat Hunter Wyland had a big game with a total of 24 points scored. Rick Turek scored 10 and Daren McConville a total of 9.

The Bobcats took on the Chadron Eagles and lost by 25 to 57 during Tuesday’s game.

                            Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          Final

Chadron               15           8              23           11           57

Hemingford           7              2              9              7              25

Bobcat Caiden Hill was the lead scorer for his team with 6. Turek and Wyland both scored 5.

Eagles player Xander Provance scored 18 for his team.

The Hemingford Girls Basketball team currently holds a 6-6 record and is ranked 4th in their District.

They took on the Garden County girls at home on Thursday, January 6 winning 57 to 21

                          Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          Final

Garden County    3              3              9              6              21

Hemingford        16           17           16           8              57

The Ladycats headed to Minatare on Friday and brought home another win with the final score of 67 to 18.

                                Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          Final

Hemingford        18           14           20           15           67

Minatare             2              5              11           0              18

They took on the Chadron Cardinals and lost with a 32 to 54 score.

                            Q1          Q2          Q3          Q4          Final

Chadron               14           15           13           12           54

Hemingford        6              13           4              9              32

