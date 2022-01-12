Bobcat boys’ claim second as Chadron teams win holiday classic

Both Hemingford teams were scrappy, but could not keep up with the Chadron Cardinals during the opening round of the Chadron Rotary Club’s Holiday Basketball Classic on Tuesday, December 28.

The Chadron won the girls’ game 52-32 and took the boys’ game 56-37. The fact that the Hemingford teams had not played since Dec. 12 after dates with Hay Springs and Leyton were postponed because of those teams’ COVID issues may have hampered the Bobcats.

The Hemingford girls played Custer in the consolation contest Wednesday morning while the Hemingford boys took on Valentine in their game to decide third place.

The Valentine girls defeated Custer 38-33 and the Custer boys overwhelmed the Badgers in their opening-round tilt 68-43.

The Hemingford girls got off to a fast start, making four of their first six field goal attempts to take an 8-2 lead in just over two minutes. Sophomores Catherine Briner and Avery Davies each hit two of the buckets and went on to lead the LadyCats in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

But the Cardinals, who finished with a season-high eight 3-pointers, made two of them near the end of the opening quarter and led 16-12 when time ran out.