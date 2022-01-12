Bobcat boys’ claim second as Chadron teams win holiday classic

Both Hemingford teams were scrappy, but could not keep up with the Chadron Cardinals during the opening round of the Chadron Rotary Club’s Holiday Basketball Classic on Tuesday, December 28.
The Chadron won the girls’ game 52-32 and took the boys’ game 56-37. The fact that the Hemingford teams had not played since Dec. 12 after dates with Hay Springs and Leyton were postponed because of those teams’ COVID issues may have hampered the Bobcats.
The Hemingford girls played Custer in the consolation contest Wednesday morning while the Hemingford boys took on Valentine in their game to decide third place.
The Valentine girls defeated Custer 38-33 and the Custer boys overwhelmed the Badgers in their opening-round tilt 68-43.
The Hemingford girls got off to a fast start, making four of their first six field goal attempts to take an 8-2 lead in just over two minutes. Sophomores Catherine Briner and Avery Davies each hit two of the buckets and went on to lead the LadyCats in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
But the Cardinals, who finished with a season-high eight 3-pointers, made two of them near the end of the opening quarter and led 16-12 when time ran out.
The second quarter was a big problem for the youthful Hemingford team. Davies scored the Cats’ only points on a late field goal while Chadron again tallied 16 points to take a 32-14 halftime lead.
Hemingford rebounded in the third frame, scoring 13 points with Bryner making five and Davies four. For the third period in a row, Chadron finished with 16 points, nine of them on 3-pointers, to own a 48-27 lead going into the last period.
Both coaches gave their alternates a chance to play in the holiday classic in the fourth quarter, when Hemingford edged the Cards 5-4.
Besides the double-figure scoring by Bryner and Davies, five teammates made a field goal. The were Destiny Hanson, Kambree Walker, Mikayla Kumpf, Elizabeth Mayer and Aly Turek.
Chadron was led by freshman Demi Ferguson with 14 points. Macey Daniels and Allie Seymour, both of whom sank a trio of 3-pointers, added 11 and nine points, respectively.
The Hemingford boys pretty well contained most of the Cardinals except for 6-foot-4 Justus Alcorn, who scored 18 points, half of them in the first quarter when Chadron took a 15-11 lead. He also had six of the Cards’ 10 points in the second period, helping the host to a 25-18 halftime advantage.
The Cardinals pulled farther away in the third stanza, when they outscored the Bobcats 19-11.
Alcorn was the only Chadron player to shoot a free throw, going five of eight from the line. Xander Provance added 12 points, Gaurav Chima nine and Brodey Planansky, a transfer from Hay Springs, contributed eight.
Kenny Wyland led Hemingford with 11 points while Darin Turek scored eight, both Zach Rozmiarek and Rick Turek five, Caiden Hill and Ethan Specht three apiece and Brian Turek two.
The Bobcats were seven of 15 at the charity stripe. Wyland, Specht, Rick Turek and Hill all hit a trey.
Rotary ClubClassic Scores
Girls’ Results
Valentine 42 – Hemingford 37
Chadron 43 – Custer, S.D. 17
Custer 60 – Hemingford 29 (3rd)
Chadron 44 – Valentine 22 (1st)
Boys’ Results
Hemingford 56 – Valentine 51
Chadron 62 – Custer, S.D., 36
Custer 68 – Valentine 44 (3rd)
Chadron 64 – Hemingford 19 (1st)
First Round games played Tuesday, Dec. 27
Hemingford boys 56
Valentine 51
Hemingford—Caiden Hill 17, Daren McCarville 16, Cody Galles 8, Hunter Wyland 7, Ethan Specht 4, Rick Turek 2, Gavin Bell 2. Totals: 21 (3) 13-18 56 points.
Valentine—Cody Frank 17, Lex Larsen 15, Nathan Perrett 6, Jack Lancaster 4, Andon Olson 4, Seth Vebra 3, Connor Kreutner 2. Totals: 20 (5) 6-11 51 points.
Hemingford 11 18 14 13 ---56
Valentine 11 14 17 9 ---51
3-pointers: Hem—Hill 2, Galles 1. Val--Frank 4, Larsen 1.
Valentine girls 42
Hemingford 37
Hemingford—Catherine Birner 11, Avery Davies 8, Kamrya Ash 7, Kambree Walker 5, Mikayla Kumpf 4, Destiny Hansen 2. Totals: 13 (1) 10-19 37 points.
Valentine—Kinsey Buechle 17, Tacey From 11, Ava Reagle 7, Malika Monroe 4, Kailee Kellum 2, Kaetryn Bancroft 1. Totals: 14 (4) 10-20 42 points.
Hemingford 12 9 5 11 ---37
Valentine 9 20 9 4 ---42
3-pointers: Hem—Davies 1. Val—From 2, Reagle 1, Buechle 1.
Third place game—Played Wednesday, Dec. 28
Custer girls 60
Hemingford 29
Hemingford—Kambree Walker 8, Avery Davies 6, Catherine Bryner 5, Mikayla Kumpf 4, Elizabeth Mayer 4, Destiny Hansen 2. Totals: 11 7-13 29 points.
Custer—Ally Cass 26, Alice Sedlacek 19, Ramsey Karim 9, Josey Wahlstrom 4, Jordyn Larsen 1, Emily Borkowski 1. Totals: 21 (11) 7-13 60 points.
Hemingford 8 4 6 11 ---29
Custer 25 21 13 1 ---60
3-pointers: Custer—Cass 5, Sedlacek 3, Karim 3.
Championship Game—Played Dec. 29
Chadron boys 64
Hemingford 19
Hemingford—Hunter Wyland 10, Rick Turek 4, Caiden Hill 3, Daren McConville 2. Totals: 8 3-8 19 points.
Chadron—Justus Alcorn 12, Xander Provance 12, Broc Berry 9, Michael Sorenson 6, Seth Gaswick 5, Gaurav Chima 4, Cody Hall 4, Dawson Dunbar 3, Caden Galbraith 3, Gage Wild 2, Collin Brennan 2, Hemingford player 2. Totals: 29 (4) 2-6 64 points.
Hemingford 1 6 10 2 ----19
Chadron 26 20 8 10 ----64
3-pointers: Chad—Dunbar, Berry, Gaswick Galbraith, all 1.
Niobrara County Scores from Jan. 3
Boys:
Hemingford Bobcats – 47
Niobrara County (Lusk, WY) – 37
Hemingford—Hunter Wyland 18, Rick Turek 15, Caiden Hill 3, Daren McConville 6, Ethan Specht 4.
Niobrara County—Walker Kupke 13, Jayce Cummins 8, Cory Bruegger 5, Mason Wells 6.
Girls:
Hemingford Lady Cats – 53
Niobrara County (Lusk, WY) – 28
Hemingford Lady Cat Kambry Walker scored 20 for her team and Catherine Bryner scored 17 before she was injured.
“It was great team basketball,” said Girls’ Head Coach Steve Morava.
“It was the best team effort of the season. Four quarters of sound basketball both offensively and defensively. Looking for more of the same as the season progresses.”
After Monday’s game, the Hemingford boys hold a 3-6 record and the girls are 4-5.